Date published: 14 October 2024 11:33
 ~ Modified On: 14 October 2024 11:38
1 min Read

Suspicious death in Mardin prison

A 32-year-old inmate who was recently imprisoned was reportedly hospitalized after a heart attack and was returned to the prison after treatment.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Suspicious death in Mardin prison
MA

İbrahim Boğurcu, 32, has died under suspicious circumstances in Mardin Prison, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported.

Boğurcu was detained on Oct 8 during a raid in Mardin’s Kızıltepe district and later arrested and sent to prison. He reportedly suffered a heart attack while in custody. Boğurcu was initially taken to the hospital and then returned to prison after treatment.

However, after falling ill again, Boğurcu was taken back to the hospital, where he passed away. His body was retrieved by his family and buried yesterday at a cemetery in the Kızıltepe district.

The Human Rights Association (İHD) recorded 42 deaths in Turkey’s prisons in 2023. Of these, 23 inmates died from illnesses, and 10 deaths were deemed suspicious. Additionally, 4 inmates were reported to have died by suicide, while 3 were killed by firearms, and 1 died in a traffic accident. For 1 inmate, the cause of death remains unknown.

Official figures from the Justice Ministry reveal that between 2018 and Jul 24, 2023, a total of 2,258 prisoners died in prison.

According to the latest figures from the Human Rights Association (İHD), as of April 2022, there are 1,517 inmates in Turkish prisons with serious health issues, including 651 classified as critically ill. (VK)

related news
Suspicious death in Urfa prison as officials claim inmate 'burned himself'
23 July 2024
/haber/suspicious-death-in-urfa-prison-as-officials-claim-inmate-burned-himself-297776
Suspicious death in Iğdır prison
27 May 2024
/haber/suspicious-death-in-igdir-prison-295792
20-year-old political prisoner suspiciously dies in prison
13 May 2024
/haber/20-year-old-political-prisoner-suspiciously-dies-in-prison-295325
