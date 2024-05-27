Suspicious death in Iğdır prison

A prisoner in the Iğdır S Type Closed Prison has suspiciously lost his life. The prison administration has announced that Ercan Çakar took his own life while the autopsy report shows signs of physical assault.

Çakar, who had been serving 32 years for various offenses, was transferred to Iğdır from the Bandırma Type T prison a month ago.

Ömer Hanay, Çakar’s uncle, has announced plans to file a formal complaint following the autopsy report.

Çakar's funeral took place in his hometown of Malazgirt, Muş. His death has drawn attention from political figures, including Yılmaz Hun, a member of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) from Iğdır, who highlighted the history of alleged mistreatment and torture Çakar faced, as conveyed to his parents through phone calls and visits.

Across Turkey’s prisons, 78 prisoners lost their lives in 2022 and 15 in the first five months of 2023, according to the Human Rights Association (İHD). (AS/VK)