Suspicious death in Urfa prison as officials claim inmate 'burned himself'

A prisoner in Urfa, southeastern Turkey, died on July 19 after being treated for severe burns, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reports.

Abdürrahim Yüksel, who was serving an 11-year sentence for attempted murder and evidence tampering, had been placed in solitary confinement following an alleged altercation with another inmate.

According to officials at the Urfa No. 1 Type-T Prison, Yüksel set himself on fire in his cell. This assertion has been met with skepticism by his family and human rights advocates, who question how he could have obtained a lighter inside the prison.

Lawyers from the Urfa Bar Association, who met with the prison prosecutor, were told that the lighter allegedly used by Yüksel had "escaped detection" during his search.

Family calls for investigation

Abdürrahim Yüksel's brother, Nedim Yüksel, recounted the prison administration's account: "They told us he got into a fight with another inmate and was moved to a solitary cell, where he set the mattresses on fire and burned himself. The prosecutor claimed he smuggled a lighter into the cell. I asked, 'How could he get a lighter inside?' This raises many suspicions. We sent him off in good health 10 days ago, and now we're receiving his body."

The family has called for a thorough investigation, including a review of the surveillance footage, to uncover the truth behind Yüksel's death.

The Human Rights Association (İHD) was able to identify the deaths of 522 prisoners in Turkey between early 2018 and the end of 2023.

According to Justice Ministry figures, from 2018 to July 24, 2023, a total of 2,258 prisoners and detainees died in custody. (AS/VK)