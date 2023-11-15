Inmate dies suspiciously in Urfa prison

Urfa's Type 2 Prison saw the death of 36-year-old Sedat Yamuktu on November 7, who was detained on criminal charges. Arrested on drug-related allegations following a raid on his home on July 4, Yamuktu passed away at Mehmet Akif İnan Training and Research Hospital's intensive care unit on November 7 at 10:19 a.m.

The official cause of death was recorded as "general deterioration of health, shortness of breath." Following autopsy procedures, Yamuktu was laid to rest on November 8 at the Yeni Asri Family Cemetery in central Urfa.

Expressing suspicion over his son's untimely demise, Yamuktu's father, Hicri, revealed that Sedat had no known pre-existing health conditions. Hicri shared, "My son called me on November 4, complaining of a toothache, saying they would transfer him to the hospital. We had a scheduled visit in November, but he didn't show up. The guard informed me that my son had been taken to the hospital but didn't specify which one."

Continuing his account, Hicri explained, "I searched all hospitals and found him at Şanlıurfa Training and Research Hospital. No one allowed me to see him or provided any information. On the same day at 4:30 PM, my son called me and said, 'Dad, they took me to the hospital because of a tooth infection.'"

The next morning, his son was once again admitted to the hospital, this time to a state hospital. Hicri emphasized the family's shock at the sudden death of a detainee who had spent only 3-4 months in prison. He questioned the lack of notification to the family if the situation was severe.

Hicri Yamuktu received a phone call from authorities around 3:30 AM on November 8, notifying him of his son's death. The family was handed a bag containing Sedat's belongings, sent just a short time before his demise.

Expressing concern over the unexplained circumstances, Hicri demanded answers: "My son entered the prison healthy. He had no illnesses. They only handed us a report stating 'shortness of breath.' I viewed my son's body at the hospital, and he had bruises on his arms and neck. His leg was broken. His face was completely black."

As of now, the family has not received the autopsy report. Hicri Yamuktu met with the prison prosecutor on November 13, who advised patience, mentioning that the autopsy report would be available in 5-10 days.

Frustrated with the lack of transparency, Hicri Yamuktu asserted his belief that his son was murdered and vowed to pursue justice. He has enlisted legal support from the Human Rights Association (İHD) and the Association of Lawyers for Freedom (ÖHD).

When contacted, a staff member from Urfa's Type 2 Prison declined to share information, stating, "We cannot share any details. Our superiors reprimand us for sharing information. Inquire with the prosecutor. Information sharing is prohibited, given that many incidents occur here."

According to the Human Rights Association's Prison Commission, from the beginning of 2023 to May, 13 inmates (11 males and 2 females) lost their lives in Turkish prisons. Four died due to illness, three from gunshot wounds, and six deaths remain suspicious. (AS/VK)