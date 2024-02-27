SOHR: 'Turkey continues to forcibly deport Syrian refugees'

Despite the government's claims of tens of thousands of Syrian refugees voluntarily returning to their country, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that "most Syrians, who carry temporary protection identity cards, are forcibly deported to Syria from different regions every day, citing the lack of official documents."

The SOHR report recalled that the Turkish Minister of Interior, Ali Yerlikaya, had stated that the number of Syrian refugees who returned voluntarily from Turkey to Syria reached 625,000. SOHR also mentioned the Minister confirming that "Ankara continues to provide services to people in the so-called 'safe zone,' which contains Jarabulus, Azaz, Al-Bab and other areas," citing the “Guzelo website which is interested in the affairs of Syrian refugees in Turkey."

The report states that "Syrian refugees are forcibly deported from different Turkish areas to Syria on a daily basis under the pretext that they do not have official documents, although the most of them carry the temporary protection card ”Kimlik.” The forcibly deported Syrians are sent to areas controlled by Turkish-backed factions in north Aleppo countryside, where they inhabit in camps that lack basic livelihood, while others are sent to areas controlled by Hayyaat Tahrir Al-Sham in Idlib city and countryside, via Bab Al-Hawa crossing."

Family separation and many other challenges

According to the SOHR report, forcibly deported Syrians face many challenges, where they are deported to Syria and their families remain in Turkey, which leads to family separation. In addition, the report says "there are no appropriate atmosphere and places for the return of refugees in the recent time, because of the escalating security chaos in areas controlled by Turkish-backed factions in Syria, let alone the dreadful living conditions, lack of job opportunities and poor assistance provided by humanitarian organisations and relevant authorities to displaced and deported people in these areas."

"Torture and ransom demand"

SOHR also reports that their sources reported that the Turkish border guards (Jandarma) tortured 15 Syrian people in the Turkish province of Mardin the day before (February 15), after having been arrested earlier. Turkish authorities reportedly accused those Syrians of “belonging to SDF,” and the Syrian people were later "delivered to the military police in Ras Al-Ain city which is under the control of factions of “Peace Spring” operations room in the north-west of Al-Hasakah."

According to the SOHR report, the military police tortured those people and asked their families for ransoms of 1,500 USD for their release.

"Brutal torture in prison"

The report also states that the released people have told SOHR activists that "the prison of the military police, where they were held, was very bad and hosted many detainees, some of whom sentenced to ten years in prison. In addition, detainees in this prison endured brutal torture, including cruel beating, giving electric shocks and psychological intimidation with trained police dogs." SOHR report also reflects that "the released people have confirmed that members of “Sultan Murad” faction were the ones investigating detainees and that many of the detainees were released only after having paid large ransoms."

Border forces of SDF arrest seven people

The report also reflects that, on the other hand, "border guard forces of SDF arrested seven people near the Turkish border attempting to enter Turkish territory, where they were handed over to the Internal Security Forces to verify their identities and check if they are affiliated with ISIS."

It also reports that "the arrested people will be released if they are not suspects after pledging not to approach the border again through routes used for smuggling" "according to reliable SOHR sources." (AEK/PE)