Fall of Syrian regime opens door for refugees' safe return, says Turkish VP

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz expressed hope for the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees in Turkey following the fall of the Baath regime in Syria.

During a speech in parliament today, Yılmaz described the end of Bashar Assad’s rule as a “historic turning point” and added, “A new phase has begun, and a transitional period is in progress. We hope this process evolves inclusively and sustainably.

“We hope for a process that includes all ethnicities, religions, and sects of the Syrian people, leading to a stable regime that safeguards Syria’s territorial integrity, political unity, and sovereignty.

“As the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish nation, we stand by Syria and its people. We have stood in solidarity with them and will continue to do so.”

The events could pave the way for the return of Syrian refugees, Yılmaz further said. “With the establishment of security in Syria and improvements in economic and political conditions, I firmly believe that our Syrian brothers and sisters will return to their homeland voluntarily, safely, and with dignity.

“With the experiences and skills they have gained, they will serve as a strong bridge and a positive link between our country and Syria.”

The Syrian civil war, which began in 2011, displaced millions, many of whom sought refuge in Turkey. According to Interior Ministry data from Nov 2023, approximately 3 million Syrians remain in Turkey. This figure peaked at around 3.7 million in 2021. Since 2016, nearly 700,000 Syrians have returned to their home country, the ministry reported.

The regime's fall was cemented yesterday when opposition groups reached Damascus, the capital, ending 61 years of Baath Party rule and 53 years of control by the Assad family. Russian state media reported that ousted President Bashar al-Assad had resigned and moved to Moscow, where he was granted asylum by Russia. (VK)