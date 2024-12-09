TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 9 December 2024 18:00
 ~ Modified On: 9 December 2024 18:03
2 min Read

Fall of Syrian regime opens door for refugees' safe return, says Turkish VP

“With the experiences and skills they have gained, they will serve as a strong bridge and a positive link between our country and Syria,” said Devdet Yılmaz.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Fall of Syrian regime opens door for refugees' safe return, says Turkish VP
Syrians celebrated the end of the Baath rule across Turkey. (AA)

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz expressed hope for the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees in Turkey following the fall of the Baath regime in Syria.

During a speech in parliament today, Yılmaz described the end of Bashar Assad’s rule as a “historic turning point” and added, “A new phase has begun, and a transitional period is in progress. We hope this process evolves inclusively and sustainably.

“We hope for a process that includes all ethnicities, religions, and sects of the Syrian people, leading to a stable regime that safeguards Syria’s territorial integrity, political unity, and sovereignty.

“As the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish nation, we stand by Syria and its people. We have stood in solidarity with them and will continue to do so.”

The events could pave the way for the return of Syrian refugees, Yılmaz further said. “With the establishment of security in Syria and improvements in economic and political conditions, I firmly believe that our Syrian brothers and sisters will return to their homeland voluntarily, safely, and with dignity.

In photos: Syrians across Turkey celebrate fall of Baath regime
In photos: Syrians across Turkey celebrate fall of Baath regime
9 December 2024

“With the experiences and skills they have gained, they will serve as a strong bridge and a positive link between our country and Syria.”

The Syrian civil war, which began in 2011, displaced millions, many of whom sought refuge in Turkey. According to Interior Ministry data from Nov 2023, approximately 3 million Syrians remain in Turkey. This figure peaked at around 3.7 million in 2021. Since 2016, nearly 700,000 Syrians have returned to their home country, the ministry reported.

The regime's fall was cemented yesterday when opposition groups reached Damascus, the capital, ending 61 years of Baath Party rule and 53 years of control by the Assad family. Russian state media reported that ousted President Bashar al-Assad had resigned and moved to Moscow, where he was granted asylum by Russia. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Syria Refugees syrian refugees
related news
Erdoğan warns of 'terror' threat from Kurdish groups in Syria, silent on Israel's Golan expansion
Today 11:17
/haber/erdogan-warns-of-terror-threat-from-kurdish-groups-in-syria-silent-on-israel-s-golan-expansion-302560
SOHR: 'Turkey continues to forcibly deport Syrian refugees'
27 February 2024
/haber/sohr-turkey-continues-to-forcibly-deport-syrian-refugees-292422
EU grants 781 million euros for 'most vulnerable' refugees in Turkey
7 September 2023
/haber/eu-grants-781-million-euros-for-most-vulnerable-refugees-in-turkey-283688
SIX MONTHS ON FROM TURKEY EARTHQUAKES
Caught between two fires: Earthquake-affected refugees
8 August 2023
/haber/caught-between-two-fires-earthquake-affected-refugees-282488
Turkey can't send all refugees back due to labor force needs, says foreign minister
22 May 2023
/haber/turkey-can-t-send-all-refugees-back-due-to-labor-force-needs-says-foreign-minister-279089
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Erdoğan warns of 'terror' threat from Kurdish groups in Syria, silent on Israel's Golan expansion
Today 11:17
/haber/erdogan-warns-of-terror-threat-from-kurdish-groups-in-syria-silent-on-israel-s-golan-expansion-302560
SOHR: 'Turkey continues to forcibly deport Syrian refugees'
27 February 2024
/haber/sohr-turkey-continues-to-forcibly-deport-syrian-refugees-292422
EU grants 781 million euros for 'most vulnerable' refugees in Turkey
7 September 2023
/haber/eu-grants-781-million-euros-for-most-vulnerable-refugees-in-turkey-283688
SIX MONTHS ON FROM TURKEY EARTHQUAKES
Caught between two fires: Earthquake-affected refugees
8 August 2023
/haber/caught-between-two-fires-earthquake-affected-refugees-282488
Turkey can't send all refugees back due to labor force needs, says foreign minister
22 May 2023
/haber/turkey-can-t-send-all-refugees-back-due-to-labor-force-needs-says-foreign-minister-279089
Back to Top