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NEWS
DP: Date Published: 15.06.2026 10:12 15 June 2026 10:12
 ~  MO: Modified On: 15.06.2026 10:21 15 June 2026 10:21
Read Read:  1 minute

Shattered drone found on Turkey's Black Sea coast

The origin of the drone could not be determined after initial examinations.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
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Shattered drone found on Turkey's Black Sea coast

A fragmented unmanned aerial vehicle was discovered in Bartın on Turkey's Black Sea coast. Local residents spotted the drone pieces and alerted authorities. Initial inspections could not identify the UAV's country of origin, and the device has been taken into custody for security reasons. The drone will be examined by experts for detailed technical analysis.

A fragmented unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was found on Kapısuyu Beach in the Kurucaşile district of Bartın, located on Turkey's Black Sea coast.

Local residents noticed the drone pieces on the shore and reported the situation to the authorities. Gendarmerie teams, crime scene investigators, and bomb disposal experts were dispatched to the area to examine the device.

Initial inspections could not determine which country the drone belongs to. Gendarmerie secured the vehicle for safety purposes.

Following an upcoming examination by an expert team from Karabük, the drone will be sent to the capital of Ankara for detailed research and technical inspection.

Drones, a critical element of the Russia-Ukraine war, have previously affected Turkey.

At the end of last month, a Turkish cargo ship in the Black Sea was targeted in an unmanned aerial vehicle attack off the coast of the Ukrainian port of Odesa. Two Turkish citizens were slightly injured in that attack.

In December, another drone was downed after advancing to the borders of Ankara.

Turkey warns Russia, Ukraine over Black Sea drone incident
Turkey warns Russia, Ukraine over Black Sea drone incident
18 December 2025

(EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
drone uav
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