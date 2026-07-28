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DP: Date Published: 28.07.2026 14:15 28 July 2026 14:15
 ~  MO: Modified On: 28.07.2026 14:18 28 July 2026 14:18
Read Read:  1 minute

Seven arrested in Ankara ‘gay bar’ probe

Prosecutors alleged that the venue hosted sexually explicit entertainment and activities that violated “public morality.”

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
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Seven arrested in Ankara ‘gay bar’ probe
"LGBTI+s cannot be criminalized"
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An Ankara court today ordered seven people jailed pending trial in an investigation into an entertainment venue frequented by the city's LGBTI+ community.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said it launched the investigation following complaints submitted to the Presidential Communication Center (CİMER), witness statements, open-source research and posts on the venue’s social media accounts.

Prosecutors alleged that the venue hosted sexually explicit entertainment and activities that violated “public morality.”

The seven suspects were detained yesterday and later sent to court after questioning by prosecutors.

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The prosecutor's office did not disclose which legal provisions formed the basis of the allegations. No details were provided about statements from the suspects or their lawyers.

Pro-government media outlets used discriminatory language targeting LGBTI+s in their coverage of the operation. A Haber news site used the phrase “LGBT perversion” in its headlines. Sabah newspaper highlighted phrases including “gay parties,” “erotic dancing between men” and “gay bar." (NÖ/VK)

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Istanbul
lgbti+s discrimination
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