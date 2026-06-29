One of İstanbul's oldest gay bars shut down after invitation to 'gay cruise' passengers

İstanbul's Beyoğlu District Governor's Office on Jun 27 closed Tek Yön, a gay nightclub in Cihangir area that has operated for 18 years, alleging violations of regulations.

After investigating the club, authorities said the establishment was shut down due to "practices and transactions that violate legal regulations."

The investigation followed a social media post by Tek Yön, inviting passengers of a gay cruise tour to the club on Jul 8 to when the ship is scheduled to stop in İstanbul, two days after a stop in Kuşadası, Aydın in western Turkey.

Campaign by pro-government daily

The pro-government daily Yeni Şafak reported on the invitation, accusing the nightclub of "planning an audacious boat party."

The outlet later reported that the cruise ship, Scarlet Lady, operated by Virgin Voyages, altered its route to exclude İstanbul entirely.

Today, The Aydın Governor's Office released a statement, saying that it's "absolutely out of the question" that the ship will stop in the city "with an organization as described."

The nightclub's response

In a statement released on Instagram on Jun 27, Tek Yön denied accusations that it was organizing a boat party or targeting public morality. The venue clarified that a deleted social media post was simply an invitation for cruise passengers to attend a party at the nightclub.

"Our business has been operating for 18 years in maximum compliance with the laws of the Republic of Turkey and other legal regulations," Tek Yön emphasized, noting it maintains rights to legal remedies against misleading reports.

Opened in 2008 on Sıraselviler Street, Tek Yön was one of the most recognizable LGBTI+ venues in İstanbul, serving as a social safe space. (TY/VK)