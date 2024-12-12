TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 12 December 2024 17:20
 ~ Modified On: 12 December 2024 17:34
2 min Read

SDF expresses willingness to cooperate with Turkey on tomb relocation

Turkish Defense Ministry officials said "this matter will be assessed once the conditions on the ground are deemed appropriate."

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

SDF expresses willingness to cooperate with Turkey on tomb relocation
The Tomb of Suleyman Shah before it was moved to its new location in 2015.

As the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) continue their offensive in areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) east of the Euphrates river in Syria'a north, the Commander Mazloum Abdi has expressed readiness to collaborate with Turkey on relocating the Suleiman Shah Tomb to its original site in Syria.

On Dec 9, SNA-affiliated groups captured the Manbij city and have since attempted to advance along the M4 highway. Clashes occurred near the Karakozak Bridge and Tishrin Dam on Nov 11, accompanied by ground and air strikes conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in the region.

In a statement shared on social media, Abdi recalled the SDF’s role in protecting the tomb during the 2015 threat posed by ISIS. He reiterated the group’s commitment to preserving historical sites and signaled a willingness to facilitate the tomb’s relocation.

He emphasized their ongoing commitment to preserving historical sites and expressed readiness to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders to return Suleiman Shah’s remains to their original site in Karakozak, in line with previous international agreements and with full respect for cultural heritage.

Defense Ministry responds

The potential relocation of the tomb was also addressed during a weekly press briefing held by Turkey’s National Defense Ministry.

According to the state-run Anadolu Agency's (AA) reporting, ministry officials were asked about the issue during a press briefing and said that “SNA forces are still advancing in the region, and counterterrorism operations are ongoing. We are closely monitoring developments. This matter will be assessed once the conditions on the ground are deemed appropriate."

The Suleiman Shah Tomb, a site of historical and symbolic significance for Turkey, was relocated to the Esme region in 2015 due to security threats posed by Daesh. The tomb was previously situated in Karakozak village, an area near the Euphrates River. Its return has been a topic of discussion amid ongoing military operations in the region.

After the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, the tomb of the Seljuk ruler remained within the borders of the French Syrian Mandate. According to the 1921 Treaty of Ankara and the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, the tomb was recognized as the territory of the Republic of Turkey. Turkey had the right to keep a guard and raise a flag. (VC/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Syria SDF
