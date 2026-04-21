Prosecutor seeks sentence for bianet journalist Tuğçe Yılmaz over interview with Armenian youths

The second hearing of the case against bianet editor Tuğçe Yılmaz was held today at the İstanbul 2. Penal Court of First Instance in Çağlayan.

Yılmaz faces charges of "insulting the Turkish nation and the state of the Republic of Turkey" under Article 301 of the Turkish Penal Code regarding an interview she conducted with Armenian youth in Turkey.

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Yılmaz attended the hearing alongside bianet's lawyer Deniz Yazgan and Hazal Sürmeli from the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA). Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Turkey representative Erol Önderoğlu and Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Turkey representative Özgür Öğret also monitored the proceedings.

Both the judge and the prosecutor had changed before the hearing.

Following Yılmaz's defense against the indictment in the first session, the prosecution submitted its final opinion, requesting a conviction in line with the indictment.

Yılmaz and Yazgan requested additional time to prepare their defense against the prosecution's opinion. The court adjourned the case until Oct 20.

The lawsuit was initiated following a report filed by an individual through the Presidency Communications Center (CİMER). (HA/VK)