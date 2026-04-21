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DP: Date Published: 21.04.2026 15:13 21 April 2026 15:13
 ~  MO: Modified On: 21.04.2026 18:15 21 April 2026 18:15
Read Read:  1 minute

Prosecutor seeks sentence for bianet journalist Tuğçe Yılmaz over interview with Armenian youths

Yılmaz is charged with "insulting the nation and the state" due to the interview.

Hikmet Adal

TRTürkçesini Oku
Hikmet Adal

Hikmet Adal

TRTürkçesini Oku
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Prosecutor seeks sentence for bianet journalist Tuğçe Yılmaz over interview with Armenian youths

The second hearing of the case against bianet editor Tuğçe Yılmaz was held today at the İstanbul 2. Penal Court of First Instance in Çağlayan.

Yılmaz faces charges of "insulting the Turkish nation and the state of the Republic of Turkey" under Article 301 of the Turkish Penal Code regarding an interview she conducted with Armenian youth in Turkey.

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Yılmaz attended the hearing alongside bianet's lawyer Deniz Yazgan and Hazal Sürmeli from the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA). Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Turkey representative Erol Önderoğlu and Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Turkey representative Özgür Öğret also monitored the proceedings.

Both the judge and the prosecutor had changed before the hearing.

Following Yılmaz's defense against the indictment in the first session, the prosecution submitted its final opinion, requesting a conviction in line with the indictment.

Yılmaz and Yazgan requested additional time to prepare their defense against the prosecution's opinion. The court adjourned the case until Oct 20.

The lawsuit was initiated following a report filed by an individual through the Presidency Communications Center (CİMER). (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists journalists on trial tuğçe yılmaz
Hikmet Adal
Hikmet Adal
x.com/HikmetAdal [email protected] all articles of the author
bianet's Freedom of Expression Reporter since June 2018. After interning at bianet in 2013, he took part in several bianet projects. His news reports and...

bianet's Freedom of Expression Reporter since June 2018. After interning at bianet in 2013, he took part in several bianet projects. His news reports and articles have been published on various platforms such as Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, and tol.org. He has contributed numerous interviews and articles on freedom of expression. His writings have been translated into several languages, including English, French, Italian, and Circassian. His photographs from the March 8, 2018 Feminist Night March were exhibited by the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality. He is the recipient of the 27th Metin Göktepe Journalism Award and holds a degree in journalism from Erciyes University.

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