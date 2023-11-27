TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 27 November 2023 16:38
 ~ Modified On: 27 November 2023 16:40
1 min Read

Prisoners commence hunger strike demanding freedom for PKK leader

The declaration of the strike coincides with the anniversary of the PKK's founding.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
AA/File

Several political prisoners in Turkish jails have initiated a rotational hunger strike, calling for the liberation of Abdullah Öcalan, the leader of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and a resolution to the Kurdish predicament.

This hunger strike, which is part of a broader international campaign, commenced today and is planned to persist until February 15, 2024.

The announcement coincides with the anniversary of the PKK's founding, marked by its "Founding Declaration" on November 27, 1978, following a meeting in the village of Fis in the Lice district of Diyarbakır.

Conversely, February 15 signifies the day Öcalan was brought to Turkey from Kenya, where he sought refuge after months on the run in 1999.

The campaign, mirrored in countries like Germany and France, aims to draw attention to the Kurdish issue, emphasizing the pursuit of a comprehensive solution. (TY/VK)

Abdullah Öcalan PKK hunger strike
