Date published: 15 July 2024 16:31
 ~ Modified On: 15 July 2024 16:45
2 min Read

DEM Party demands end to confinement of PKK leader

Imprisoned for 25 years, Abdullah Öcalan's last known contact with the outside world was three and a half years ago, when he had a disrupted phone call with his brother.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
DEM Party demands end to confinement of PKK leader

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party has called on the government to lift the isolation of Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

At a press conference held at the party's headquarters in Ankara, spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan highlighted the human rights violations at İmralı Island Prison, where Öcalan has been held since 1999.

"We want to make a renewed call to the Ministry of Justice regarding the isolation imposed on Mr. Öcalan and other prisoners at İmralı," Doğan said. "This is a human rights violation and a crime against humanity that must be stopped."

"Isolation is a severe crime against humanity. The health rights of those held at İmralı Prison are being violated," Doğan continued. "We are not only calling on the Ministry of Justice but also the Ministry of Health. The human rights violations at İmralı must end. The health status of those detained there is a matter of concern and needs to be addressed."

Since his imprisonment, Öcalan's contact with the outside world has been extremely limited. His last communication with the outside world was in March 2021, through a disrupted phone call with his brother. Despite numerous requests from his lawyers for regular meetings, there has been no progress in over three and a half years.

PKK leader Öcalan marks three years without communication with outside world
PKK leader Öcalan marks three years without communication with outside world
25 March 2024

(EMK/VK)

Prisons prisoners isolation confinement abdulah öcalan
Six-month attorney visit ban on PKK leader Öcalan
21 May 2024
/haber/six-month-attorney-visit-ban-on-pkk-leader-ocalan-295597
Prisoners commence hunger strike demanding freedom for PKK leader
27 November 2023
/haber/prisoners-commence-hunger-strike-demanding-freedom-for-pkk-leader-288517
PKK leader Öcalan faces new lawyer visit ban
16 November 2023
/haber/pkk-leader-ocalan-faces-new-lawyer-visit-ban-287994
Communication with imprisoned PKK leader cut off for 27 months, says legal team
27 June 2023
/haber/communication-with-imprisoned-pkk-leader-cut-off-for-27-months-says-legal-team-280904
Journalist Merdan Yanardağ detained after criticizing confinement of PKK leader
26 June 2023
/haber/journalist-merdan-yanardag-detained-after-criticizing-confinement-of-pkk-leader-280866
AI: Solitary Confinement of Abdullah Ocalan
3 February 2003
