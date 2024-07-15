DEM Party demands end to confinement of PKK leader

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party has called on the government to lift the isolation of Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

At a press conference held at the party's headquarters in Ankara, spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan highlighted the human rights violations at İmralı Island Prison, where Öcalan has been held since 1999.

"We want to make a renewed call to the Ministry of Justice regarding the isolation imposed on Mr. Öcalan and other prisoners at İmralı," Doğan said. "This is a human rights violation and a crime against humanity that must be stopped."

"Isolation is a severe crime against humanity. The health rights of those held at İmralı Prison are being violated," Doğan continued. "We are not only calling on the Ministry of Justice but also the Ministry of Health. The human rights violations at İmralı must end. The health status of those detained there is a matter of concern and needs to be addressed."

Since his imprisonment, Öcalan's contact with the outside world has been extremely limited. His last communication with the outside world was in March 2021, through a disrupted phone call with his brother. Despite numerous requests from his lawyers for regular meetings, there has been no progress in over three and a half years.

PKK leader Öcalan marks three years without communication with outside world

