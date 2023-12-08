TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 8 December 2023 17:31
 ~ Modified On: 8 December 2023 17:47
2 min Read

Response from the Parliament to the İmralı Question: 'The island can be visited'

The Human Rights Inquiry Committee of the Parliament, in its response to the application by HEDEP deputies regarding PKK Leader Abdullah Öcalan, expressed that "İmralı could be visited if deemed appropriate."

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/12/08/meclis-ten-imrali-sorusuna-yanit-ziyaret-edilebilir.jpg

The deputies of the People's Democratic Party (HEDEP) submitted an application to the Human Rights Inquiry Committee (İHİK) of the Parliament on November 16 regarding PKK Leader Abdullah Öcalan, who is held in isolation in İmralı F-Type High-Security Closed Prison and has not been heard from for 33 months.

In response to the application, İHİK stated that "the application has been examined, and information has been requested from the Ministry of Justice and the Directorate of Prisons and Detention Houses due to the mentioned situation."

The committee also responded to the request for an on-site inspection of İmralı. In its response, the committee stated: "Regarding your complaints, if the Subcommittee on Examining the Rights of Convicts and Detainees established within our committee deems it appropriate to conduct an on-site inspection, it is possible for the Subcommittee to carry out an on-site examination, and your application has been recorded in the committee records for the necessary actions to be taken."

Last meeting was held on August 7, 2019 

Lawyers from the Asrın Law Office last met with PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on August 7, 2019.

Since the brief 4.5-minute interrupted phone call on March 25, 2021, with his brother Mehmet Öcalan, there has been no news from Öcalan.

With this phone call, Öcalan used his legal phone right, limitedly for the second time in his 24 years of imprisonment.

During the conversation, he stated, "What you are doing is very wrong. The state is playing wrong, and so are you. This is not legal, nor is it right. This is unacceptable. Are you aware of what you are doing? I want my lawyers to come here and meet with me. This is a legal matter. I've been here for 22 years. How will this issue be resolved in the future? This issue can only be resolved through legal means. Why don't they come here? If there is going to be a meeting, it should be with these lawyers. Because this situation is both political and legal."

Between 2011 and 2020, Öcalan's family made 385 visit requests, but only 29 of them were accepted. (RT/PE)

related news
Prisoners commence hunger strike demanding freedom for PKK leader
27 November 2023
/haber/prisoners-commence-hunger-strike-demanding-freedom-for-pkk-leader-288517
MPs face police presence in 'Öcalan' demonstration
20 November 2023
/haber/mps-face-police-presence-in-ocalan-demonstration-288190
related news
Prisoners commence hunger strike demanding freedom for PKK leader
27 November 2023
/haber/prisoners-commence-hunger-strike-demanding-freedom-for-pkk-leader-288517
MPs face police presence in 'Öcalan' demonstration
20 November 2023
/haber/mps-face-police-presence-in-ocalan-demonstration-288190
Back to Top