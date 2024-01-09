TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 9 January 2024 13:14
 ~ Modified On: 9 January 2024 13:24
1 min Read

North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany prohibits use of Öcalan's photos in demonstrations

The North Rhine-Westphalia Administrative Court in Germany upheld the ban on the use of PKK leader Öcalan's photographs in meetings and demonstrations.

BIA News Desk
North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany prohibits use of Öcalan's photos in demonstrations

In the North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) state of Germany, the ban on the use of PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan's photographs in meetings and demonstrations has been upheld by the High Court.

Anadolu Agency reported that the NRW Administrative Court rejected the appeal against the ban decision made by the Düsseldorf State Court in November 2017, because "the PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in the European Union (EU) and its activities are prohibited in Germany."

Thus, the High Court affirmed the ban on the use of Öcalan's photographs in meetings and demonstrations as imposed by the Düsseldorf State Court.

However, it was noted that this decision by the NRW Administrative Court is not final, and an appeal can be made to the Federal Administrative Court against the decision.

In addition to Öcalan's photograph, badges and flags belonging to the PKK are also included in the ban in the decision of the Düsseldorf State Court. (RT/PE)

related news
Response from the Parliament to the İmralı Question: 'The island can be visited'
8 December 2023
/haber/response-from-the-parliament-to-the-imrali-question-the-island-can-be-visited-289062
Prisoners commence hunger strike demanding freedom for PKK leader
27 November 2023
/haber/prisoners-commence-hunger-strike-demanding-freedom-for-pkk-leader-288517
