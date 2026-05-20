Pride picnic blocked at Ege University

Police and private security forces blocked a Pride picnic organized at Ege University in İzmir, western Turkey.

Following the intervention, the Human Rights Association (İHD) İzmir Branch called on law enforcement and private security units to "abandon violence, detention threats, physical blockades, and discriminatory practices."

The association urged the university administration, law enforcement, and private security guards to act in accordance with the law, human rights, and the prohibition of discrimination.

In recent years, virtually all LGBTI+ activities in Turkey, including pride marches, have faced bans.

The İHD statement concluded with the words, "Pride cannot be banned; LGBTI+s are not alone."

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(NÖ/VK)