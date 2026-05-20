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DP: Date Published: 20.05.2026 18:16 20 May 2026 18:16
 ~  MO: Modified On: 20.05.2026 18:20 20 May 2026 18:20
Read Read:  1 minute

Pride picnic blocked at Ege University

A human rights group called on law enforcement and private security units to "abandon violence, detention threats, physical blockades, and discriminatory practices."

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
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Pride picnic blocked at Ege University
"5th Ege Pride Picnic to be held on this spot on May 20"

Police and private security forces blocked a Pride picnic organized at Ege University in İzmir, western Turkey.

Following the intervention, the Human Rights Association (İHD) İzmir Branch called on law enforcement and private security units to "abandon violence, detention threats, physical blockades, and discriminatory practices."

The association urged the university administration, law enforcement, and private security guards to act in accordance with the law, human rights, and the prohibition of discrimination.

In recent years, virtually all LGBTI+ activities in Turkey, including pride marches, have faced bans.

The İHD statement concluded with the words, "Pride cannot be banned; LGBTI+s are not alone."

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(NÖ/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
lgbti+s
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