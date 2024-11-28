Press freedom organizations denounce detention of journalists

Eighteen press and free expression groups from Turkey and around the world have issued a statement condemning the detention of journalists during operations centered in Eskişehir.

The groups criticized the confidentiality order placed on the investigation and the denial of access to lawyers for the detainees.

"Withholding information about the arrests and operations highlights the escalating threats to press freedom and the ability to practice journalism freely," the statement read.

The organizations called on Turkey to adhere to its legal obligations and protect journalists from political pressure, urging authorities to stop targeting the press:

"Turkey must fulfill its obligations under the Press Law, the Constitution of the Republic of Turkey, and the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The systematic harassment and intimidation of journalists must cease immediately. We urge authorities to end the oppression and unjust detentions of journalists, ensure their safety, and safeguard freedom of expression. Furthermore, under Article 10 of the ECHR, journalistic activities must be protected. Journalism is an essential pillar of a democratic society and must remain free from political interference."

The investigation

The investigation, initiated by the Eskişehir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, led to police operations on Nov 26 in İstanbul, Diyarbakır, Ankara, and Batman. The detainees included journalists, writers, poets, and cartoonists. Several were transferred to Eskişehir for further investigation.

On Nov 26, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya referred to those detained as “suspected members of a terrorist organization” in a statement posted on social media.

Lawyers for the detained journalists were denied access to their clients and prevented from obtaining information about the investigation, citing a “confidentiality order.”

The detained journalists include: Tuğçe Yılmaz, Roza Metina, Erdoğan Alayumat, Bilge Aksu, Ahmet Sümbül, Bilal Seçkin, Mehmet Üçar, Havin Derya, and Suzan Demir. Others taken into custody include filmmaker and long-time columnist Ardin Diren; poet Hicri İzgören; writer and translator Ömer Barasi; cartoonist Doğan Güzel; photographer Emrah Kelekçier; publishing coordinator Baver Yoldaş; academic Abdurrahman Aydın, who was dismissed by decree; LGBTQ+ activist Berfin Atlı; and Serap Güneş.

Signatory organizations The statement was endorsed by several organizations, including: Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA)

Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS)

Journalists Association (GC)

DİSK Basın-İş

Dicle Fırat Journalists Association

Haber-Sen

İzmir Journalists Association

Freedom House

Diyarbakır Local Media Association

Mesopotamia Women Journalists’ Platform

ARTICLE 19

European Center for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF)

Women Journalists Association

Southeastern Journalists Association

International Press Institute (IPI)

Contemporary Journalists Association

European Federation of Journalists (EFJ)

International Federation of Journalists (IFJ)

