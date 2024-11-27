Detention period for nine journalists extended for one day

The number of journalists detained as part of an investigation launched by the Eskişehir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has increased to nine, with freelance journalist Havin Derya being taken into custody in Antalya earlier today. The investigation now includes 18 individuals in total, among them a filmmaker, a poet, a cartoonist, and an LGBTI+ activist.

The investigation led to the detention of several individuals after pre-dawn raids in four cities yesterday. Due to a confidentiality order on the case, lawyers have been unable to access the charges against their clients. Despite the order, the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that the investigation is being conducted on “terrorism” grounds.

Journalists detained in İstanbul were transferred to the central Anatolian city of Eskişehir, traveling in a police vehicle for eight hours for what is typically a four-hour journey. All along the journey, the detainees kept handcuffed except during toilet breaks. Police prohibited communication among the detainees during the trip. This morning, prosecutors extended the detention period by another day.

Meanwhile, journalists detained in Diyarbakır have not been transferred to Eskişehir. Their statements are expected to be taken today via videoconference.

bianet lawyers challenge order

Lawyers for bianet reporter Tuğçe Yılmaz filed an objection today against her detention. Attorney Deniz Yazgan Şenay highlighted the lack of access to case files due to the confidentiality order, arguing that this restriction casts doubt on the legality of the arrest and detention.

“Yılmaz’s home and workplace addresses are well-known, and she is regularly seen in public as she goes to work daily,” Yazgan Şenay stated, adding, “There is no risk of flight or failure to serve summonses. In fact, she was apprehended at the law enforcement unit she voluntarily reported to after being called.”

The Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA) also filed objections yesterday on behalf of journalist Erdoğan Alayumat, challenging both his detention and the confidentiality order on the case file. The MLSA argued that the restrictions violated legal rights, including the right to a fair trial and the ability to mount a defense.

The Eskişehir 2nd Penal Judgeship of Peace rejected the objection, stating that the detention was based on accusations of "membership in a terrorist organization" and that the measure was necessary for the investigation.

List of detained individuals

Among those detained are journalists Tuğçe Yılmaz, Roza Metina, Erdoğan Alayumat, Bilge Aksu, Ahmet Sümbül, Bilal Seçkin, Mehmet Üçar, Havin Derya, and Suzan Demir.

Others detained in connection with the investigation include filmmaker Ardin Diren, poet Hicri İzgören, author and translator Ömer Barasi, cartoonist Doğan Güzel, photographer Emrah Kelekçier, publishing coordinator Baver Yoldaş, academic dismissed by decree Abdurrahman Aydın, LGBTQ+ activist Berfin Atlı, and Serap Güneş.