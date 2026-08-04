Photographer Bennu Gerede detained for 'obscenity' after showing vibrator during interview

Photographer Bennu Gerede was detained today in an “obscenity” investigation after she displayed a portable vibrator worn as a necklace during a YouTube interview.

The Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in İstanbul opened the investigation ex officio after a clip from the interview circulated on social media.

In the video on journalist Emel Özuğurlu's channel, the journalist points to Gerede’s limited use of accessories and asks her to show the necklace. Gerede says it is a “portable vibrator” with several vibration settings.

When Özuğurlu asks why she wears it around her neck, Gerede replies, “Because sometimes I feel my sexual urges increase. You can use this anytime. You can go to the toilet and do it, or you can do it while driving.”

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Expanding use of obscenity charges

Obscenity investigations involving public figures have become increasingly frequent in Turkey in recent years. Such investigations initially targeted adult content creators but authorities now began to apply such charges to non-explicit content.

For example, an obscenity investigation was opened last year over an age-restricted concert by the girl band Manifest. Last month, influencer Fatma Soydaş, who wears a headscarf, was placed in pretrial detention for "disseminating obscene material" authorities decided that she produced "sexually suggestive" content.

Also, queer singer Mabel Matiz stood trial earlier this year for their song about a romantic relationship between two people and was eventually acquitted.

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Article 226 of the Turkish Penal Code prohibits the publication of obscene content through the media. The law covers "general obscenity" and "obscenity involving children" but does not provide a specific definition of obscene material.

Publishing or facilitating the publication of obscene images, writing or speech is punishable by six months to three years in prison and a judicial fine of up to 5,000 days. (NÖ/VK)