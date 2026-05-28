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DP: Date Published: 28.05.2026 11:52 28 May 2026 11:52
 ~  MO: Modified On: 30.05.2026 14:56 30 May 2026 14:56
Read Read:  1 minute

Over 13,000 people injured across Turkey on first day of Eid

The injuries occurred mostly during attempts to slaughter animals.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
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Over 13,000 people injured across Turkey on first day of Eid
Photos: AA

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu announced that 13,513 people applied to health facilities yesterday due to injuries sustained on the first day of Eid al-Adha.

The injuries occurred during attempts to slaughter cattle, sheep and goats, or while skinning the animals after slaughter. 

Those injured by cutting tools or by the strikes of animals attempting to survive were brought to hospitals by relatives or ambulances.

"I invite our citizens to be more careful during the process and wish a speedy recovery to our injured siblings," the minister said ina written statement. "I heartfeltly thank all our healthcare workers who work selflessly during the Eid shift."

In Islam, sacrificing animals is not a religiously mandatory practice, but sunnah, which means it is based on interpretations of the words and actions of prophet Muhammad. 

Slaughtering animals and sharing the meat with neighbors and those in need during Eid is a commonly observed tradition in the country. (TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
eid al-adha Sacrifice Feast
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