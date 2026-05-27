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LIFE
DP: Date Published: 27.05.2026 10:44 27 May 2026 10:44
 ~  MO: Modified On: 27.05.2026 11:13 27 May 2026 11:13
Read Read:  1 minute

Happy Eid al-Adha

We wish a happy holiday to all Muslims.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
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Happy Eid al-Adha
Surabaya, Indonesia (Photos: AA)

The four-day Eid al-Adha, also known as the Sacrifice Feast, one of the two most important holidays in Islam alongside Ramadan, began today.

According to the Islamic lunar calendar, the holiday begins on the 10th day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

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Diyarbakır Grand Mosque
Diyarbakır Grand Mosque

During the Eid, Muslims from all over the world travel to Mecca to fulfill their Hajj pilgrimage.

On the morning of the first day, Muslims perform the Eid prayer in the morning and begin the ritual animal sacrifice. People also visit cemeteries to honor deceased loved ones and spend time visiting relatives and neighbors.

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People celebrating each other's feast in a mosque after prayers in Karabük, northern Turkey
People celebrating each other's feast in a mosque after prayers in Karabük, northern Turkey

We wish everyone a holiday filled with health, peace, and well-being. We hope for holidays free from violence.

From author Yaşar Kemal:

"Give me a tiny world like this... At least a world where anyone who wants to can work with love, enthusiasm, and dignity. Do we not have such a world? Then be quiet. Then do not call anyone a pessimist. I will still fight to show you a ray of hope out of all this darkness."

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Imam Ali Shrine, Najaf, Iraq
Imam Ali Shrine, Najaf, Iraq

In Islamic tradition, the story of the sacrifice is told through Prophet Ibrahim's devotion and submission to God.

According to tradition, Prophet Ibrahim saw in a dream that God wanted him to sacrifice his son. Because the dreams of prophets are considered divine revelation, he understood this as a serious command. His son also approached the command with patience and submission. Just as Prophet Ibrahim was about to perform the sacrifice, God accepted his sincerity and devotion, sending a ram to be sacrificed in place of his son.

This event forms the spiritual foundation of Eid al-Adha. Sacrificing an animal does not merely mean cutting meat, but carries meanings of drawing closer to God, sharing, self-sacrifice, submission, and looking after those in need. A portion of the sacrificed meat is distributed to the family, a portion to relatives and neighbors, and a portion to the poor.

In Islamic tradition, this son is generally accepted to be Prophet Ismail. In Jewish and Christian traditions, the similar story usually identifies the son as Prophet Ishaq.

(HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
eid al-adha
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