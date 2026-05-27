Happy Eid al-Adha

In Islamic tradition, the story of the sacrifice is told through Prophet Ibrahim's devotion and submission to God.

According to tradition, Prophet Ibrahim saw in a dream that God wanted him to sacrifice his son. Because the dreams of prophets are considered divine revelation, he understood this as a serious command. His son also approached the command with patience and submission. Just as Prophet Ibrahim was about to perform the sacrifice, God accepted his sincerity and devotion, sending a ram to be sacrificed in place of his son.

This event forms the spiritual foundation of Eid al-Adha. Sacrificing an animal does not merely mean cutting meat, but carries meanings of drawing closer to God, sharing, self-sacrifice, submission, and looking after those in need. A portion of the sacrificed meat is distributed to the family, a portion to relatives and neighbors, and a portion to the poor.

In Islamic tradition, this son is generally accepted to be Prophet Ismail. In Jewish and Christian traditions, the similar story usually identifies the son as Prophet Ishaq.