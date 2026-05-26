Ousted opposition leader holds mass rally in İzmir despite police crackdown

Police used water cannons and tear gas against a crowd to block a rally by ousted Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel in İzmir, western Turkey.

Özel, who was removed from office by a court decision on May 21, had previously announced that the rally would take place at Cumhuriyet Square in the CHP stronghold. Following his announcement, the İzmir Governor's Office banned events in that area and stated that the rally could take place in Gündoğdu Square instead.

Despite the restriction, crowds began to gather at Cumhuriyet Square and faced a police blockade. Party supporters continued to arrive at the rally site regardless of the barrier.

Police dispersed citizens in the streets leading to Cumhuriyet Square using water mixed with pepper spray. Water cannon vehicles deployed to each street leading to the square.

Police using water cannon against the crowd:

#İzmir | CHP lideri Özgür Özel'in mitingi öncesi polis, Cumhuriyet Meydanı'nda toplanan yurttaşlara tazyikli su sıkarak müdahale etti. pic.twitter.com/JeGyo3KEDi — bianet (@bianet_org) May 26, 2026

Despite the intervention, Özel arrived at the area together with his spouse and daughter, marching together with the crowd. He eventually took the floor to address the crowd.

Members of the crowd at the rally expressed anger toward Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who was reinstated by the court as the party leader, chanting "traitor Kemal." They "free leader, free Turkey," referencing Özel's first name which translates to "free."

Various leftist parties also joined the rally.

Özel and his family marching together with the crowd:

#İzmir | CHP lideri Özgür Özel, Cumhuriyet Bulvarı üzerinde yurttaşlarla birlikte yürüyüşe geçti. Kitle, "Gün gelecek, devran dönecek, AKP halka hesap verecek" ve "Direne direne kazanacağız" sloganları attı. pic.twitter.com/XiPpKvfpT4 — bianet (@bianet_org) May 26, 2026

Court removes leadership of Turkey's main opposition party

Özel demands new congress

In his speech at the rally, Özel challenged Kılıçdaroğlu to hold a new party convention:

“Let’s hold a convention immediately, quickly, as soon as possible. That’s what I’m saying. I say let’s compete with whichever delegates you want at that convention. But there are those trying to avoid holding a convention and drag things out. I’m calling out to Mr. Kemal: I invite him to let our 2 million members elect a party leader within a week or two after the holiday. Let 2 million CHP members elect the party leader!

“If you put the ballot box before 2 million CHP members, I’m a candidate. I’ll run as the last elected general chair.

“Don’t split the party; don’t stop the march to power. Let’s ask the 2 million members—whomever they choose, let’s hold the convention immediately. I will not enter into any compromise that would halt this party’s march to power; I will not bargain with anyone; I will not betray a single comrade; I will not turn back from this path!”

An Ankara court ruled on May 21 that the 2023 party congress where Özel was elected the party chair to end Kılıçdaroğlu's 14-year tenure was null, citing that delegates had been compromised through methods such as vote buying. The court reinstated Kılıçdaroğlu as the chair.

On May 24, police raided the CHP headquarters in Ankara upon the request of Kılıçdaroğlu, after which the ousted administration left the building.

Although Özel was removed from the CHP leadership, he remains a CHP lawmaker and was elected parliamentary group chair by the party's members of parliament.

Police storm CHP headquarters after leadership ouster

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