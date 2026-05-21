Court removes leadership of Turkey's main opposition party

The Ankara Regional Court of Justice 36th Civil Chamber ordered the temporary removal of Chairman Özgür Özel and the party administration in the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The court also ruled that former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and his executive team take over the party leadership.

The case has been ongoing over allegations of irregularities, including vote-buying, during the party congress held in Nov 2023, where the new leader and management were elected.

The court also annulled an extraordinary congress held by the CHP in September while this case was ongoing, which aimed to secure the leadership's position regardless of the trial's outcome.

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Background The case traces back to a shift in the leadership of the CHP following the 2023 presidential and parliamentary election. Kılıçdaroğlu was held responsible within the party for the defeat, after running and losing against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in what was widely seen as the most challenging election for him in two decades amid deepening economic troubles. Following the election, İstanbul's now-suspended mayor and a prominent figure in the party, Ekrem İmamoğlu, launched a “change” movement within the party, opposing Kılıçdaroğlu’s continued leadership. Özgür Özel, backed by İmamoğlu, defeated Kılıçdaroğlu at the Nov 2023 congress, becoming the party’s first new chair in 14 years. The faction that lost control of the party challenged the congress results, filing multiple complaints over alleged irregularities. In Feb 2025, investigations were opened into the İstanbul provincial congress and the national congress, where the respective administrations were elected. Separately, İmamoğlu was arrested in Mar 2025 on corruption-related charges and suspended from office.

Details to follow...