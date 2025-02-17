DEM Party delegation meets Iraqi Kurdish leaders amid peace process talks

A delegation from Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party met with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil as part of ongoing discussions regarding a potential peace process in Turkey.

The delegation, which included senior DEM officials, members of parliament, and lawyers representing Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), held a closed-door meeting with Barzani that lasted approximately 45 minutes.

Following the talks, Keskin Bayındır, co-leader of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), an ally of the DEM, said in a press conference that the meeting was "conducted in a spirit of brotherhood." He added that Barzani expressed a "positive and national stance" toward a peaceful resolution of the Kurdish issue.

"President Nechirvan Barzani and his delegation were determined to support the peace process," Bayındır said. "He stressed that resolving the Kurdish issue in Turkey would be crucial for the future of the Kurdish people and that all Kurdish actors should work toward peace."

Bayındır also noted that the delegation conveyed Öcalan’s greetings and messages about the ongoing discussions. "Öcalan values the thoughts of both Mesut Barzani and Nechirvan Barzani on the matter."

The delegation emphasized that resolving the Kurdish issue through political and legal means, rather than conflict, would benefit not only Turkey but also the broader Middle East. "The issue has become both a regional and a national matter, and global powers are discussing its resolution," Bayındır said.

The DEM delegation yesterday met with Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). Their talks lasted nearly two hours and focused on Öcalan’s stance on the peace process and the role of Kurdish political actors.

The delegation is set to continue its meetings in Sulaymaniyah, where it will meet with Bafel Talabani, leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and KRG Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani.

Barzani's message to PKK

Following the meeting, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) released a statement reaffirming Barzani’s commitment to supporting the peace process. According to the statement, Barzani "reiterated his full support for efforts toward peace and stability in Turkey."

He also called on all parties to work toward "the success of this process and the strengthening of Kurdish-Turkish relations," emphasizing that peace would benefit everyone in the region.

According to Rudaw, Barzani urged the PKK to approach the process with a long-term vision. "Our experience has shown that war and weapons do not resolve issues," he was quoted as saying. "I hope the PKK takes a strategic approach and does not miss this historic opportunity."

Barzani echoed similar sentiments at the Munich Security Conference a day earlier, stating that "PKK must take Öcalan’s call seriously."

Turkey’s new peace initiative

The visit comes amid renewed discussions about a potential peace process in Turkey, initiated by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli in October. Bahçeli proposed that Öcalan, who has been imprisoned since 1999, could play a role in dissolving the PKK and that he might be eligible for "right to hope" provisions under Turkish law, potentially leading to his release.

Following Bahçeli’s statements, a DEM Party delegation was granted rare access to Öcalan, marking his first known meetings with the outside world in years. The delegation met with him twice at İmralı Prison in December and January.

Öcalan is now expected to issue a statement regarding the process, which observers believe may take place in late February or early March. (VK)