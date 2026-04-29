Miners end hunger strike in Ankara after ministries step in as guarantors

Workers from the Doruk Madencilik mining company, owned by Yıldızlar SSS Holding, have ended their protest in Ankara after reaching an agreement regarding unpaid wages and severance pay. The decision followed a meeting yesterday between union representatives, company owner Sabahattin Yıldız, and government officials.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement following the two-hour meeting, noting that "the meeting at the Interior Ministry has resulted in a compromise between the parties. The workers announced that they ended the action by reaching an agreement with the employer."

The Independent Miners' Union (Bağımsız Maden-İş) announced the victory on social media following the meeting. It cancelled planned protests in İstanbul and Ankara, stating they would instead hold a celebration in Kurtuluş Park, where workers had been protesting since Apr 20.

The miners began their journey on Apr 12, walking from Eskişehir, where the company is based, to Ankara, a distance of roughly 160 kilometers. Upon arriving in the capital on Apr 20, they launched a hunger strike. Throughout the protest, workers repeatedly faced police interventions involving tear gas and detentions.

Pro-government media criticized

"The resistance resulted in victory," Union President Gökay Çakır told reporters after the meeting. "They asked us for a 15-day period. The ministries are the guarantors of this. As of this hour, we have ended our action," he said.

Bağımsız Maden-İş organizing expert Başaran Aksu criticized pro-government media outlets during the announcement. "We see various microphones here. We are glad. They were not here before. They did not see the workers' action until today. It is pleasing to see them in front of the ministry," Aksu said.

Aksu detailed the terms of the agreement, stating it covers all outstanding payments, personal rights, unpaid union rights, and the restoration of social security premiums for workers forced into unpaid leave. The deal also includes payments for workers currently in legal processes.

"A result has been produced that does not leave any friend out, even guaranteeing the rights of those who did not apply to our union during the resistance process. We are completing the process with a guarantee that the results will be checked in the presence of three deputy ministers in 15 days to see if the payments have been made. The resistance resulted in victory," Aksu said.

Aksu concluded with a message to others, saying, "Workers, laborers, and retirees in similar situations across the country should not be afraid to seek their rights. Do not hesitate. We are here." (HA/VK)