TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
ECONOMY - LABOR
DP: Date Published: 27.04.2026 16:04 27 April 2026 16:04
 ~  MO: Modified On: 27.04.2026 17:04 27 April 2026 17:04
Read Read:  2 minute

Police detain union leaders as miners' protest continue in Ankara

The workers continue their protest on the 16th day as the company pays out only a small fraction of their outstanding wages.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Police detain union leaders as miners' protest continue in Ankara

Police detained the leaders of the Independent Miners Union (Bağımsız Maden İş) today in Ankara during a demonstration over unpaid wages.

The intervention occurred as workers from the Doruk Madencilik company attempted to march from Kurtuluş Park to the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry

Police used pepper gas to disperse the group after they breached a blockade in the park. The union's chairperson Gökay Çakır and organizing specialist Başaran Aksu were taken into custody as police moved in to break up the protest for the second time.

Video showing the moments Çakır and Aksu were apprehended:

The workers have been staying at the park since arriving in Ankara on foot from Eskişehir on Apr 20. They set out from Eskişehir on Apr 12 and reached the capital city eight days later, when they began their hunger strike.

Despite the police crackdown, the workers remained in the park, striking their helmets on the ground and vowing to continue the protest until all severance and wage arrears are paid in full.

"We are only asking for the sweat of our brow that we have earned," one worker said during the protest. "We want our children's sustenance. We didn’t even mention the value of inflation. We just want the sweat of our brow that we’ve earned."

“We won’t leave without getting what’s rightfully ours. Let them come here,” said another.

The workers were also joined by Erkan Baş, an MP and the head of the Workers' Party of Turkey (TİP), and deputies from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Some workers collapsed after police used pepper spray:

The Labor and Social Security Ministry stated on 24 Apr that some payments had been made and the company was fined. The ministry claimed remaining debts would be settled this week.

However, the union dismissed the statement as smoke and mirros, noting that the distributed funds covered only one-fiftieth of the total amount owed to workers. (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
mine workers workers labor
related news
Over 100 miners detained after march to Ankara over unpaid wages
21 April 2026
/haber/over-100-miners-detained-after-march-to-ankara-over-unpaid-wages-318942
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Over 100 miners detained after march to Ankara over unpaid wages
21 April 2026
/haber/over-100-miners-detained-after-march-to-ankara-over-unpaid-wages-318942
Back to Top