DEM Party leader interrupted while addressing parliament in Kurdish

Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party Chair Tuncer Bakırhan was interrupted by the speaker while addressing the parliament in Kurdish during yesterday’s session, where next year’s budget was discussed.

Bakırhan began his speech in Kurdish, Bakırhan greeted those who listen to him and political prisoners.

While he was speaking, MP Müsavat Dervişoğlu of the nationalist İYİ (Good) Party was heard saying, “We didn't understand.”

Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş subsequently intervened, asserting, "Mr. Bakırhan, as the Parliament, we request an explanation of what you have said in Turkish. This is the Turkish Grand National Assembly, and Turkish is spoken here. We expect it to be spoken in Turkish because our official language is Turkish. On behalf of our colleagues, we also ask for the Turkish version of this."

Dervişoğlu, intervening once again, addressed Kurtulmuş, saying, "It's a necessity, sir."

Resuming his speech in Turkish after his speaking time was restored, Bakırhan translated the Kurdish segment of his address, saying, "Dear President, members of the General Assembly, and our esteemed people who are watching us; I greet you with the sincerest feelings and convey my warmest regards and love to everyone, especially our comrades held hostage in prison, and to all those who tirelessly contribute day and night to the struggle for freedom and peace."

The Kurdish expressions in Bakırhan's speech were marked as "..." in the minutes, with corresponding censorship applied to the Kurdish expressions within his Turkish speech.

The DEM Party is the successor to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and holds the third largest representation in the parliament.

Bakırhan, later in his speech, called on the government to initiate efforts to address the Kurdish issue and abandon the denial of Kurdish identity.

He emphasized that, as the republic entered its hundredth year, the most significant problem remains the Kurdish issue. Additionally, he criticized the considerable allocation of the budget to military expenditures. (HA/VK)