TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 7 January 2025 11:47
 ~ Modified On: 7 January 2025 11:52
3 min Read

Meeting of İmralı Delegation and CHP Leader Özgür Özel begins

Following the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the delegation will meet with representatives of the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the New Welfare Party (Yeniden Refah Partisi).

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Meeting of İmralı Delegation and CHP Leader Özgür Özel begins
Photograph: Mezopotamya Agency

Following their meeting with PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on 28 December, the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) İmralı Delegation that decided to contact other political parties upon Öcalan’s proposal, today met with Özgür Özel, the chairperson of the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The delegation is made up of DEM Party Parliamentary Deputy Chair Sırrı Süreyya Önder, Van Member of Parliament Pervin Buldan and Ahmet Türk, who, despite having been elected Mardin Metropolitan Mayor three times, had a government trustee appointed in his place each time.

According to the report of the Mezopotamya Agency, the meeting began at Özel’s room at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM).

The meeting was also attended by CHP General Secretary Selin Sayek Böke, Deputy Chairperson Gökçe Gökçen and Parliamentary Group Deputy Chairperson Gökhan Günaydın. 

What happened?

After a period of 43 months, on 23 October 2024, the PKK leader met with DEM member of parliament Ömer Öcalan, who is also his nephew, within the scope of a family visit. During this meeting, Öcalan emphasized that the policy of isolation continued and said, “If the circumstances form, I possess both the theoretical and practical power to draw this process from a platform of conflict and violence to a legal and political platform”.

Following the meeting, the Asrın Legal Office, representatives of Öcalan, stated that a new, six-month, visit-ban had been imposed on Öcalan on 6 November 2024.

Then, at the parliamentary group meeting of his party held on 26 November, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli said, “We expect a face-to-face contact between İmralı and the DEM group”.

Responding to Bahçeli’s call, DEM Party Co-Chairperson Tuncer Bakırhan said, “As co-chairs, we want to meet with Mr. Öcalan and contribute to peace in this country”.

On the same day, DEM Party filed an application with the Ministry of Justice to formally meet with Öcalan.

A month later, the Ministry of Justice responded positively to DEM’s application and Pervin Buldan and Sırrı Süreyya Önder travelled to İmralı Island on 28 December and met with Öcalan.

According to Buldan and Önder, during the meeting, Öcalan “discussed ways to find a permanent solution to the Kurdish issue”.

With the addition of Ahmet Türk to Önder and Buldan, the delegation began to hold meetings with political parties.

The delegation has so far met with the National Movement Party (MHP), the Future Party (Gelecek Partisi), the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi). (TY/NHRD)

Origin
Istanbul
imralı delegation Sırrı Süreyya Önder Pervin Buldan ahmet Türk Abdullah Öcalan özgür özel Kurdish issue
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top