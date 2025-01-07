Meeting of İmralı Delegation and CHP Leader Özgür Özel begins

Following their meeting with PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on 28 December, the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) İmralı Delegation that decided to contact other political parties upon Öcalan’s proposal, today met with Özgür Özel, the chairperson of the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The delegation is made up of DEM Party Parliamentary Deputy Chair Sırrı Süreyya Önder, Van Member of Parliament Pervin Buldan and Ahmet Türk, who, despite having been elected Mardin Metropolitan Mayor three times, had a government trustee appointed in his place each time.

According to the report of the Mezopotamya Agency, the meeting began at Özel’s room at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM).

The meeting was also attended by CHP General Secretary Selin Sayek Böke, Deputy Chairperson Gökçe Gökçen and Parliamentary Group Deputy Chairperson Gökhan Günaydın.