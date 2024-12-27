Ministry of Justice permits İmralı meeting

The Ministry of Justice has positively responded to the application the People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) made to meet with the PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

According to the report of the Mezopotamya Agency, the ministry communicated its response verbally, and the Parliamentary Deputy Chair of DEM Party, Sırrı Süreyya Önder, and member of parliament Pervin Buldan will travel tomorrow to İmralı Island for a meeting with PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

Depending on the weather conditions affecting travel to the island, the meeting may take place tomorrow or on 29 December. (Mİ/NHRD)