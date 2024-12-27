TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 27 December 2024 20:40
 ~ Modified On: 27 December 2024 20:43
1 min Read

Ministry of Justice permits İmralı meeting

The Ministry of Justice has positively responded to the application the People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) made to meet with the PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan. The meeting could take place tomorrow if weather permits.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Ministry of Justice permits İmralı meeting

The Ministry of Justice has positively responded to the application the People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) made to meet with the PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

According to the report of the Mezopotamya Agency, the ministry communicated its response verbally, and the Parliamentary Deputy Chair of DEM Party, Sırrı Süreyya Önder, and member of parliament Pervin Buldan will travel tomorrow to İmralı Island for a meeting with PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

Depending on the weather conditions affecting travel to the island, the meeting may take place tomorrow or on 29 December. (Mİ/NHRD)

Origin
Istanbul
Imrali island DEM Party Abdullah Öcalan Sırrı Süreyya Önder Pervin Buldan
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top