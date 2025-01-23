TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 23 January 2025 10:57
 ~ Modified On: 23 January 2025 11:04
2 min Read

Kurdish film director Kazım Öz briefly detained over film

Öz was detained in an investigation into his film "Zer" for alleged "terrorist propaganda."

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Kurdish film director Kazım Öz briefly detained over film
Evrensel/file

Director Kazım Öz was detained Jan 22 as part of an investigation launched by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding his film, Zer.

Öz was taken into custody at the Kemerburgaz Gendarmerie Command on the outskirts of İstanbul, where he had been summoned to give a statement. He was later transferred to the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan. After giving his statement to the prosecutor, Öz was referred to a judgeship and subsequently released.

Following his release, Öz commented on the incident via his social media account, saying, "I was detained today at the Eyüp Gendarmerie Command, where I was summoned to give a statement. I was handcuffed and taken to the Çağlayan Courthouse, where I was interrogated over my film Zer. I was released on the condition that I attend the hearing scheduled for Mar 13, 2025.

"What truly disturbed me was this: the individuals who should have been handcuffed and brought in for questioning today are those responsible for yesterday’s hotel massacre, along with the officials in charge. Instead, they chose to treat me, a filmmaker, in this way! But let it be noted: those who put art on trial will ultimately lose! I thank all my friends who reached out, inquired, and supported me."

Öz was also summoned to give a statement on Oct 16, 2024, as part of an investigation into alleged "propaganda for a terrorist organization."

The film that led to the investigation, Zer is a 2016 film that premiered on Apr 21, 2017, following its first screening at the 36th İstanbul International Film Festival.

The film tells the story of Jan, who travels from New York to Turkey to uncover the origins of an old Kurdish folk song. Along the way, he delves into the song’s history and the events surrounding it. (TY)

