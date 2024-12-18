TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 18 December 2024 16:45
 ~ Modified On: 18 December 2024 17:15
3 min Read

Kurdish filmmaker Kerem Tekoğlu faces 'terrorism' charges over contact with ousted mayor

Tekoğlu has been remanded in custody on allegations of "being a member of a terrorist organization."

Tuğçe Yılmaz

TRTürkçesini Oku
Tuğçe Yılmaz

Tuğçe Yılmaz

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Kurdish filmmaker Kerem Tekoğlu faces 'terrorism' charges over contact with ousted mayor

Kurdish filmmaker Kerem Tekoğlu, known for his works such as Şeva Reş (The Black Night), Qulinge Bırindar (The Wounded Crane), and Dîno, was arrested on Dec 16 on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization."

One of the key accusations cited in Tekoğlu’s arrest is his purported “ongoing and frequent contact” with Ahmet Özer, the ousted mayor of the Esenyurt district in İstanbul, who was arrested in late October on similar charges.

Lawyer: Charges lack legal basis

Tekoğlu’s lawyer, Suphi Özgen, dismissed the allegations as baseless, arguing that the accusations stem from Tekoğlu’s professional activities as a filmmaker. Özgen told bianet that the charges largely revolved around interactions related to artistic and literary projects.

“One of the claims involves a conversation my client had with Ahmet Özer in 2021, which was not frequent or ongoing,” Özgen said. “At the time, Tekoğlu was exploring the possibility of turning a book authored by Özer about İhsan Aksoy into a documentary. These allegations are entirely tied to their respective professional activities.”

Professional activities

Özgen also criticized the authorities for using social media posts as evidence against Tekoğlu. “A birthday post in which Tekoğlu shared the phrase ‘Rojbûna te pîroz be’ [Happy Birthday in Kurdish], alongside images of flowers and traditional Kurdish colors, was included in the case file. This shows a deliberate misinterpretation of his social media activity, taken out of context.”

The lawyer further argued that Tekoğlu’s interactions with Özer were being misrepresented. “Reports prepared by the police were forwarded to the prosecutor and used as grounds for arrest without any substantial legal review. For a filmmaker to have contact with someone like Özer is entirely normal, especially when the discussions relate to professional and creative endeavors,” Özgen noted.

About Kerem Tekoğlu

Born in 1984 in the village of Cano in Silvan, Diyarbakır, Tekoğlu’s education was disrupted due to political circumstances. At 15, he migrated to İstanbul, where he began studying and later teaching theater.

Tekoğlu has contributed to 11 art institutions, directed 15 documentaries and two short films, and worked as a radio and television producer. He is also an author, with a portfolio of 27 books, including children’s literature, poetry, novels, and short stories. A member of Kurdish PEN, Tekoğlu has been an advocate for Kurdish arts and culture throughout his career.

Tekoğlu’s arrest follows the detention of Ahmet Özer, the mayor of Esenyurt, on Oct 30. Özer, a member of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), is accused of “organization membership in a terrorist organization,” with past interactions during Turkey’s peace process cited as evidence.

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Opposition mayors removed from office Kerem Tekoğlu
Tuğçe Yılmaz
Tuğçe Yılmaz
[email protected] all articles of the author
bianet muhabiri. "1 Mayıs 1977 Kayıplarını Yakınları Anlatıyor/1 Mayıs 1977 ve Cezasızlık" dosyasını hazırladı. Ege Üniversitesi Edebiyat Fakültesi Felsefe bölümü mezunu. 2019 yılından beri "Küba"...

bianet muhabiri. "1 Mayıs 1977 Kayıplarını Yakınları Anlatıyor/1 Mayıs 1977 ve Cezasızlık" dosyasını hazırladı. Ege Üniversitesi Edebiyat Fakültesi Felsefe bölümü mezunu. 2019 yılından beri "Küba" isimli köpekle ev arkadaşı. 

show more
related news
Court rejects appeal of arrested Esenyurt mayor Ahmet Özer, trustee appointment upheld
7 November 2024
/haber/court-rejects-appeal-of-arrested-esenyurt-mayor-ahmet-ozer-trustee-appointment-upheld-301519
Esenyurt mayor replaced by trustee, says investigation ‘politically motivated’
31 October 2024
/haber/esenyurt-mayor-replaced-by-trustee-says-investigation-politically-motivated-301276
CHP members gather outside İstanbul police HQ to protest detention of Esenyurt mayor
30 October 2024
/haber/chp-members-gather-outside-istanbul-police-hq-to-protest-detention-of-esenyurt-mayor-301241
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Court rejects appeal of arrested Esenyurt mayor Ahmet Özer, trustee appointment upheld
7 November 2024
/haber/court-rejects-appeal-of-arrested-esenyurt-mayor-ahmet-ozer-trustee-appointment-upheld-301519
Esenyurt mayor replaced by trustee, says investigation ‘politically motivated’
31 October 2024
/haber/esenyurt-mayor-replaced-by-trustee-says-investigation-politically-motivated-301276
CHP members gather outside İstanbul police HQ to protest detention of Esenyurt mayor
30 October 2024
/haber/chp-members-gather-outside-istanbul-police-hq-to-protest-detention-of-esenyurt-mayor-301241
other articles
'One in four children in Turkey goes to school hungry'
5 December 2024
'One in four children in Turkey goes to school hungry'
Police disrupt Transgender Day of Remembrance event in İstanbul
20 November 2024
Police disrupt Transgender Day of Remembrance event in İstanbul
Prisoner subjected to experiments by Muazzez İlmiye Çığ’s foundation: 'It was like Mengele's work'
18 November 2024
Prisoner subjected to experiments by Muazzez İlmiye Çığ’s foundation: 'It was like Mengele's work'
'Translating Socialism' exhibition explores reflections of Yugoslav socialism in Turkish-speaking community
16 November 2024
'Translating Socialism' exhibition explores reflections of Yugoslav socialism in Turkish-speaking community
MUBI Fest censorship latest in a series of bans targeting LGBTI+s in İstabul's Kadıköy
8 November 2024
MUBI Fest censorship latest in a series of bans targeting LGBTI+s in İstabul's Kadıköy
Back to Top