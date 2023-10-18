Kurdish digital journalism workshops to be held by Botan International

Botan International will organize Kurdish Digital Journalism Workshops. The program will consist of a total of 6 workshops, covering the following topics: Content Production for Podcasts (Omer Faruk Baran, Perxudres Podcast), Technical Tools for Podcasts (Semiha Yıldız, BotanTimes Podcast), Digital Media Editing (Hozan Adar), Conducting Interviews (Ferid Demirel, bianet), Digital Media Management (Ali Duran Topuz, Arti TV, artigercek.com), News Photography (Sertaç Kayar, REUTERS), and Literary Journalism (Murat Bayram).

The workshops will take place on October 27, 28, and 29, 2023, and will accept 10 participants. Each group of 10 participants will attend all the workshops. Priority will be given to women, journalists, those who have not been accepted to Botan International's programs before, those who write in Kurdish, and journalism students.

The language of instruction for the workshops will be Kurdish. (FD/PE)