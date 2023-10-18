TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 18 October 2023 17:05
 ~ Modified On: 18 October 2023 17:12
1 min Read

Kurdish digital journalism workshops to be held by Botan International

The participants will be attending all of the six workshops on content production & technical tools for podcasts, digital media editing, conducting interviews, digital media management, news photography, and literary journalism.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/18/kurdish-digital-journalism-workshops-to-be-held-by-botan-international.jpg

Botan International will organize Kurdish Digital Journalism Workshops. The program will consist of a total of 6 workshops, covering the following topics: Content Production for Podcasts (Omer Faruk Baran, Perxudres Podcast), Technical Tools for Podcasts (Semiha Yıldız, BotanTimes Podcast), Digital Media Editing (Hozan Adar), Conducting Interviews (Ferid Demirel, bianet), Digital Media Management (Ali Duran Topuz, Arti TV, artigercek.com), News Photography (Sertaç Kayar, REUTERS), and Literary Journalism (Murat Bayram).

The workshops will take place on October 27, 28, and 29, 2023, and will accept 10 participants. Each group of 10 participants will attend all the workshops. Priority will be given to women, journalists, those who have not been accepted to Botan International's programs before, those who write in Kurdish, and journalism students.

The language of instruction for the workshops will be Kurdish. (FD/PE)

Botan International kurdish media
Back to Top