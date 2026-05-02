Kurdish club Amedspor promoted to Süper Lig after final match draw

Amedspor secured promotion to Turkey's top-tier football competition Süper Lig following the final matches of the 1. Lig today. The team from the Kurdish-populated city of Diyarbakır finished the season in second place after a 3-3 draw against Iğdırspor.

The match was broadcast live on outdoor screens in Diyarbakır. Fans experienced great joy following the result.

Amedspor footballer Çağrı Fedai could not hold back his tears during a flash interview after the match. He said they lived through very difficult days and had always dreamed of this moment. While the interview was ongoing, Amedspor players entered the area chanting slogans to celebrate.

Later contining his statement, Fedai said, "This was my fourth championship in this league, but this was the most meaningful. This is because we had never experienced such difficulties in any of the others."

Striker Mbaye Diagne, the team's key player who scored a penalty today, said he was very happy to keep his promise and help the club reach the Süper Lig. A former Galatasaray player, Diagne said that he looks forward to competing in the Süper Lig again.

'Silav Süper Lig'

The club celebrated its success with a social media post featuring an animated video and the caption "Slav Süper Lig," which means "Hello Süper Lig" in Kurdish.

Matches across the league started simultaneously at 4.00 pm local time (GMT+3). Amedspor’s closest rival for the second spot, Erokspor, also recorded a draw against Pendikspor in their home game. Both teams finished with the same number of points after 38 matchdays, but Amedspor came on top due to their superior head-to-head record.

Erzurumspor had previously secured the league championship.

The third team to be promoted to the top tier will be determined following playoff matches between the next four teams in the standings.

Congratulations from Erdoğan and 'Big Three'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Amedspor with a message shared on social media:

"I sincerely congratulate Amedspor, the entire community, and my brothers and sisters from Diyarbakır, who will represent our Diyarbakır in the Trendyol Süper Lig next season, and I wish them success."

Tülay Hatimoğulları, co-leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), also congratulated the club:

"I congratulate Amedspor from the bottom of my heart for their promotion to the Süper Lig. Today, they brought joy not only to Amed but to everyone who believes in labor, faith, and solidarity. The people of Amed, along with their fans and friends, played a leading role in this victory with tremendous support throughout the season. Long may they live! May this success be the beginning of even greater journeys... Her bijî Amedspor!"

The three largest clubs in Turkey, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Beşiktaş, known as the "Big Three," also congratulated Amedspor on their promotion. The clubs quoted Amedspor's post aon social media, extending congratulations.

Kurdish identity

Amedspor was promoted to the 1. Lig as the 2023-24 TFF 2. League Red Group champion. Despite hiring former Fenerbahçe and national team coach Ersun Yanal and signing several former Süper Lig players, the team finished the previous 1. Lig season in ninth place last year.

Amedspor has faced racial harassment during matches across the country due to its explicit embrace of Kurdish identity. While various teams from Kurdish regions have competed in the upper leagues of Turkey, Amedspor maintains a distinct position for its cultural stance.

Bursaspor handed nine-game stadium fan ban after racist attacks on Amedspor

The current period of increased investment in the club coincides a Kurdish peace process that is currently underway.

The club was founded in 1972 and adopted the name Amedspor in 2014. (VK)