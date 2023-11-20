TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 20 November 2023 15:24
 ~ Modified On: 20 November 2023 16:00
3 min Read

Journalist Sönmez faces his fifth trial for insulting the President

Mustafa Sönmez, who will be tried for three posts he shared in 2016, 2018, and 2019, questioned, "Has it only occurred to them today seven years after the alleged insult?" RSF Turkey Representative Erol Önderoğlu also criticized the trials, labeling them as "antidemocratic" and highlighting the inequality between the President and citizens indicated by Article 299 of the Turkish Penal Code.

Hikmet Adal
TRTürkçesini Oku
Hikmet Adal

Hikmet Adal
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/11/20/gazeteci-mustafa-sonmeze-cumhurbaskanina-hakaretten-besinci-dava.jpg

Journalist and economist Mustafa Sönmez faces a new trial for insulting the President (Article 299 of the Turkish Penal Code). The indictment, prepared by public prosecutor İsmet Saçlı, accuses Sönmez for the fifth time under Article 299.

The charges in the indictment relate to three posts made on the platform then known as Twitter in 2016, 2018, and 2019. Sönmez's specific posts are as follows:

  • August 2016: "The CHP administration, which until yesterday called Tayyip [Erdoğan] a dictator, a thief with a fake diploma, has decided to walk towards him. Which superior intelligence is guiding you?
  • July 2018: "Tayyip [Erdoğan] in Bingöl, has put himself in Mursi's place, and he said "They will overthrow me too, the marauders... His chemistry is messed up... God, grant healing, what else can we say."
  • May 2019: "Question: Who is called a cunning thief?" (Quoting a news article from Yurt Newspaper titled 'We will hopefully not leave the Istanbul elections to thieves,' reporting Erdogan's statement)

The prosecutor has requested a sentence of one to four years of imprisonment for Sönmez due to these posts. İstanbul Anatolian 30th Criminal Court of First Instance accepted the indictment and scheduled the trial for February 13, 2024.

"Futile occupation of the judiciary"

In his assessment given to bianet regarding the case, Sönmez stated, "An absurd indictment. The prosecutor has based the insult allegations on my posts from 2016, 2018, and 2019. Has it only occurred to them today seven years after the alleged insult? No sensible judge would take such an indictment seriously. It's a futile occupation of the judiciary. I have been acquitted of similar indictments before. Why should this be any different?"

"An untouchable President and citizens held accountable for every criticism"

Erol Önderoğlu, the Turkey Representative of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), commented, "This regulation, namely Article 299 of the Turkish Penal Code, symbolizes the inequality between an untouchable President in the political and social environment and citizens who are held accountable for every word and criticism. The Constitutional Court should have confirmed the unconstitutionality of this article years ago, but in this period where the Constitutional Court is under threat, criticizing may no longer have any meaning. As RSF, we continue to emphasize that this regulation resulting in the trial of hundreds of journalists, with 74 of them being convicted, is entirely antidemocratic."

Thirty-eight people acquitted after four years of trial for commenting on economic crisis
Thirty-eight people acquitted after four years of trial for commenting on economic crisis
29 April 2022

 (HA/PE)

Mustafa Sönmez Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Hikmet Adal
Hikmet Adal
x.com/HikmetAdal [email protected] all articles of the author
Haziran 2018'den bu yana bianet muhabiri. 2013'te bianet'te staj yaptıktan sonra bianet'in projelerinde de yer aldı. Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, tol.org gibi platformlarda...

Haziran 2018'den bu yana bianet muhabiri. 2013'te bianet'te staj yaptıktan sonra bianet'in projelerinde de yer aldı. Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, tol.org gibi platformlarda haber ve makaleleri yayınlandı. İfade özgürlüğü alanında birçok haber ve makaleye görüş verdi. Yazıları İngilizce başta olmak üzere Fransızca, İtalyanca ve Çerkesceye çevrildi. 8 Mart 2018’deki Feminist Gece Yürüyüşünde çektiği fotoğraflar İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesince sergilendi. Erciyes Üniversitesi Gazetecilik mezunu.

show more
related news
Thirty-eight people acquitted after four years of trial for commenting on economic crisis
29 April 2022
/haber/thirty-eight-people-acquitted-after-four-years-of-trial-for-commenting-on-economic-crisis-261225
related news
Thirty-eight people acquitted after four years of trial for commenting on economic crisis
29 April 2022
/haber/thirty-eight-people-acquitted-after-four-years-of-trial-for-commenting-on-economic-crisis-261225
other articles
New charges against Hrant Dink’s murderer
Today 15:27
New charges against Hrant Dink’s murderer
JOURNALIST ÖZDEMİR IN ZONGULDAK WHERE AN AFGHAN WORKER WAS MURDERED IN ILLEGAL MINE:
'There are Afghan workers beaten with a coal shovel and sent back without being paid'
17 November 2023
'There are Afghan workers beaten with a coal shovel and sent back without being paid'
Second application for an explosives storehouse in ecological village in Kayseri
8 November 2023
Second application for an explosives storehouse in ecological village in Kayseri
Police break journalist's door, say 'we'll cover expenses'
23 October 2023
Police break journalist's door, say 'we'll cover expenses'
Censorship on award-winning children's book
18 September 2023
Censorship on award-winning children's book
Back to Top