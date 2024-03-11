TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 11 March 2024 17:40
 ~ Modified On: 11 March 2024 17:46
3 min Read

Journalist Sedat Yılmaz, detained for 7 months based on secret witness statements: "Where are those 'serious crimes'?"

In the trial where journalist Sedat Yılmaz was acquitted, the court referred to the statements of two secret witnesses as 'abstract allegations.' These two secret witnesses are involved in many different cases, ranging from journalists tried in Ankara and Diyarbakır to politicians.

Hikmet Adal
TRTürkçesini Oku
Hikmet Adal

Hikmet Adal
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Journalist Sedat Yılmaz, detained for 7 months based on secret witness statements: "Where are those 'serious crimes'?"

The 4th Heavy Penal Court of Diyarbakır has released the reasoning behind the acquittal of Sedat Yılmaz, the editor of Mezopotamya News Agency and a writer for BIA Children's Library, who was detained for 7 months on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization (Article 314/1 of Turkish Penal Code)" and "establishing and leading an armed terrorist organization (Article 314/2 of Turkish Penal Code)."

The court based its acquittal on the lack of concrete evidence supporting the claims of secret witnesses "Ulaş" and "K8Ç4B3L1T5." It emphasized that the statements of these two witnesses were not sufficient to conclusively prove Yılmaz's membership in an organization.

Journalist Sedat Yılmaz acquitted
Journalist Sedat Yılmaz acquitted
29 February 2024

Following the detailed reasoning, Yılmaz commented on the case, saying, "You are detained for seven and a half months, and no one bothers to look at what is in this file. But routinely, every month when my detention was reviewed, they would say 'serious crimes are attributed to him,' and the continuation of detention would be demanded. Now I think, where are those 'serious crimes'? Of course, there is no one to ask this question to. They can keep you in custody for months, attributing serious crimes without anyone looking into the file. The suffering, pressure, and injustice you experience are additional. What can I say, hopefully, this will be the end for me and all my colleagues in the same situation."

Other trials

In addition to the witness K8Ç4B3L1T5, who played a role in Yılmaz's case, the same witness is also involved in other trials, including the one where journalists Diren Yurtsever, Deniz Nazlım, Berivan Altan, Selman Güzelyüz, Hakan Yalçın, Emrullah Acar, Ceylan Şahinli, Habibe Eren, Öznur Değer, and Zemo Ağgöz, as well as Mehmet Günhan, are being tried in Ankara. The witness is also part of the trial of Dicle Müftüoğlu in Diyarbakır.

Apart from Zemo Ağgöz and Mehmet Günhan, the seven journalists in the Ankara trial were imprisoned for seven months based on the statements of the secret witness in the indictment. Dicle Müftüoğlu was detained for ten months. In all three trials, the statements of the witnesses were contradictory. In the Ankara trial, the witness claimed to work at Mezopotamya News Agency but provided incorrect information about the employees and where they were stationed. She admitted that her information was not concrete and based on hearsay. In the case of Dicle Müftüoğlu, she couldn't provide any specific date, place, or organization name in response to the allegations.

Similarly, secret witness Ulaş has been a witness in numerous cases, from trials involving Kurdish journalists to politicians, including the Kobanê Trial and the trial against SES executives. He began giving statements in 2019 and is still testifying almost every day in court. Many arrests have been made based on Ulaş's statements.

journalists sedat yılmaz
Hikmet Adal
Hikmet Adal
x.com/HikmetAdal [email protected] all articles of the author
Haziran 2018'den bu yana bianet muhabiri. 2013'te bianet'te staj yaptıktan sonra bianet'in projelerinde de yer aldı. Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, tol.org gibi platformlarda...

Haziran 2018'den bu yana bianet muhabiri. 2013'te bianet'te staj yaptıktan sonra bianet'in projelerinde de yer aldı. Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, tol.org gibi platformlarda haber ve makaleleri yayınlandı. İfade özgürlüğü alanında birçok haber ve makaleye görüş verdi. Yazıları İngilizce başta olmak üzere Fransızca, İtalyanca ve Çerkesceye çevrildi. 8 Mart 2018’deki Feminist Gece Yürüyüşünde çektiği fotoğraflar İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesince sergilendi. Erciyes Üniversitesi Gazetecilik mezunu.

show more
other articles
KA.DER employees in protest against workplace bullying and low wages
6 March 2024
KA.DER employees in protest against workplace bullying and low wages
sendika.org responds to threats website receives after republishing Charlie Hebdo news
6 March 2024
sendika.org responds to threats website receives after republishing Charlie Hebdo news
Journalists protest Israel outside German consulate in İstanbul
27 February 2024
Journalists protest Israel outside German consulate in İstanbul
Court adheres to Court of Cassation verdict in Gezi trial
21 February 2024
Court adheres to Court of Cassation verdict in Gezi trial
Erdoğan's bodyguards may stand trial for torture
21 February 2024
Erdoğan's bodyguards may stand trial for torture
Back to Top