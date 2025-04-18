Lawyer Selçuk Kozağaçlı detained one day after release

Selçuk Kozağaçlı, former chair of the Contemporary Lawyers Association (ÇHD), was detained yesterday, less than 24 hours after his release.

Lawyer Naim Eminoğlu, one of Kozağaçaçlı's colleagues, said that Kozağaçlı's release was canceled by a decision of the Administrative and Observation Board.

Eminoğlu said that the decision was problematic from a legal point of view and added, "It is not a common situation." He said Kozağaçlı was brought to the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan and sent to prison without being brought to court.

In addition, ÇHD sources told bianet, "We understand that the Bakırköy Judgeship of Enforcement's decision that Kozağaçlı is eligible for conditional release was reversed upon objection and changed to ineligible."

Kozağaçlı was taken to the prosecutor's office and sent back to Marmara (Silivri) Prison hours after his release.

Legal experts believe that the prosecutor's appeal against the decision of the Administrative and Observation Board can be evaluated by the Heavy Penal Court, not the Judgeship, of Penal Enforcement.

Selçuk Kozağaçlı had applied for his release when his parole expired, but his first application was rejected. He was released on Apr 16 after his appeal against the rejection was accepted. The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office objected to the release of Kozağaçlı, who has been imprisoned for nearly eight years.

Kozağaçlı, among other members of the ÇHD, was arrested on charges of "membership in the DHKP/C terrorist organization" in 2017 and eventually sentenced to 12 years in prison. (HA/VK)