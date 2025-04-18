TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 18 April 2025 09:42
 ~ Modified On: 18 April 2025 10:33
2 min Read

Lawyer Selçuk Kozağaçlı detained one day after release

Kozağaçlı was released on Wednesday after years in prison.

Hikmet Adal
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Hikmet Adal

Hikmet Adal
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Lawyer Selçuk Kozağaçlı detained one day after release

Selçuk Kozağaçlı, former chair of the Contemporary Lawyers Association (ÇHD), was detained yesterday, less than 24 hours after his release.

Lawyer Naim Eminoğlu, one of Kozağaçaçlı's colleagues, said that Kozağaçlı's release was canceled by a decision of the Administrative and Observation Board.

Eminoğlu said that the decision was problematic from a legal point of view and added, "It is not a common situation." He said Kozağaçlı was brought to the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan and sent to prison without being brought to court.

In addition, ÇHD sources told bianet, "We understand that the Bakırköy Judgeship of Enforcement's decision that Kozağaçlı is eligible for conditional release was reversed upon objection and changed to ineligible."

Kozağaçlı was taken to the prosecutor's office and sent back to Marmara (Silivri) Prison hours after his release.

Legal experts believe that the prosecutor's appeal against the decision of the Administrative and Observation Board can be evaluated by the Heavy Penal Court, not the Judgeship, of Penal Enforcement.

Selçuk Kozağaçlı had applied for his release when his parole expired, but his first application was rejected. He was released on Apr 16 after his appeal against the rejection was accepted. The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office objected to the release of Kozağaçlı, who has been imprisoned for nearly eight years.

Kozağaçlı, among other members of the ÇHD, was arrested on charges of "membership in the DHKP/C terrorist organization" in 2017 and eventually sentenced to 12 years in prison. (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
selçuk kozağaçlı progressive lawyers association
Hikmet Adal
Hikmet Adal
x.com/HikmetAdal [email protected] all articles of the author
Haziran 2018'den bu yana bianet muhabiri. 2013'te bianet'te staj yaptıktan sonra bianet'in projelerinde de yer aldı. Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, tol.org gibi platformlarda...

Haziran 2018'den bu yana bianet muhabiri. 2013'te bianet'te staj yaptıktan sonra bianet'in projelerinde de yer aldı. Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, tol.org gibi platformlarda haber ve makaleleri yayınlandı. İfade özgürlüğü alanında birçok haber ve makaleye görüş verdi. Yazıları İngilizce başta olmak üzere Fransızca, İtalyanca ve Çerkesceye çevrildi. 8 Mart 2018’deki Feminist Gece Yürüyüşünde çektiği fotoğraflar İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesince sergilendi. 27. Metin Göktepe Gazetecilik Ödülünü kazandı. Erciyes Üniversitesi Gazetecilik mezunu.

show more
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
other articles
Prosecutor seeks prison terms for journalists who covered İmamoğlu protests
11 April 2025
Prosecutor seeks prison terms for journalists who covered İmamoğlu protests
Journalists' union denied visit to jailed reporter Elif Akgül
7 April 2025
Journalists' union denied visit to jailed reporter Elif Akgül
İzmir coal-fired plant continues operations despite court ruling
18 March 2025
İzmir coal-fired plant continues operations despite court ruling
Executive of pro-Kurdish news agency faces trial for exposing informant’s identity
6 March 2025
Executive of pro-Kurdish news agency faces trial for exposing informant’s identity
Trial begins for İstanbul Bar executives over statement on killed journalists
4 March 2025
Trial begins for İstanbul Bar executives over statement on killed journalists
Back to Top