Journalist Reyhan Hacıoğlu sentenced to over four years in prison in 'terror' case

The Van 2nd Heavy Penal Court sentenced journalist Reyhan Hacıoğlu to four years and two months in prison for "knowingly and willingly aiding a terrorist organization." The court also ruled for the continuation of a ban on traveling abroad as a judicial control measure.

The verdict hearing was attended by defense lawyers and representatives from civil society organizations, while Hacıoğlu was not present in the courtroom.

During the hearing, the prosecutor reiterated their earlier opinion requesting that the journalist be punished on charges of membership in a terrorist organization.

Defense lawyers called for Hacıoğlu's acquittal, arguing the case was based on her professional journalism activities. Attorney Resul Temur stated the accusations lacked merit and emphasized that his client was merely performing her job as a journalist.

Hacıoğlu was initially detained in Van on Jan 17, 2025, during house raids conducted as part of an İstanbul-based investigation. She was formally arrested on Jan 20 on charges of membership in a terrorist organization and was later released pending trial during the first hearing on Jun 13.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports

'I stand behind and every word I said'

Following the ruling, Hacıoğlu released a statement on social media. "I stand behind every report I made and every word I said. You cannot cover up the truth with the sentences handed down," she wrote.

Hacıoğlu further criticized government policies and the judicial system in her statement:

"Journalism is not a crime; it is a crime to pit this country and these peoples against each other, to attack, to arrest, to plunder nature, to carry out inhuman practices in prisons, to isolate a person by cutting off their communication—their most basic right—to usurp the will of the people, and to leave harassment and rape unpunished."

"We will continue to stand against this, to report on it, and to follow in the footsteps of our colleagues who paid a price for the TRUTH! Because we have a belief in the TRUTH that we know will have a magnificent end."

(HA/VK)