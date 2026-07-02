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DP: Date Published: 02.07.2026 10:47 2 July 2026 10:47
 ~  MO: Modified On: 02.07.2026 11:04 2 July 2026 11:04
Read Read:  2 minute

Journalist Gülnur Saydam detained after reporting on criminal groups

Saydam was released after giving a statement for about four hours regarding allegations of "spreading disinformation."

BIA News Desk
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Journalist Gülnur Saydam detained after reporting on criminal groups

Gülnur Saydam, a reporter for the daily Cumhuriyet, was detained late yesterday following the publication of her article on rampant criminal activities in İstanbul's Göktürk neighborhood. 

Saydam was taken to the İstanbul Security Directorate, where she was accused of "publicly disseminating misleading information" due to her report.

'Disinformation law' used against 83 journalists since 2022
'Disinformation law' used against 83 journalists since 2022
10 April 2026

Following her statement to the police and a routine health check, the journalist was released from custody.

"If they had called, I would have gone myself, but I was unlawfully taken from my home by prosecutorial order," Saydam said after her release. "I was released after giving a statement for about four hours. I stand behind my report. I will continue to practice journalism and make the voice of the public heard."

BIA Media Monitoring Reports
BIA Media Monitoring Reports
13 December 2024

The article, titled "Citizens struggle for survival amid attacks: Is the new address of gangs Göktürk, İstanbul's favorite neighborhood?", detailed allegations of threats and armed attacks alongside the safety concerns of local residents.

The report also included an official statement from the police department, which maintained that there is not a single unsolved crime record in the upper-middle class neighrborhood..

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