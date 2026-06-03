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DP: Date Published: 03.06.2026 17:17 3 June 2026 17:17
 ~  MO: Modified On: 03.06.2026 17:21 3 June 2026 17:21
Read Read:  2 minute

Journalist Cihan Berk sentenced to over six years in prison

Berk was found guilty of "being a member of a terrorist organization."

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
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Journalist Cihan Berk sentenced to over six years in prison

Journalist Cihan Berk has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison on charges of "being a member of a terrorist organization."

The second hearing of the case against Berk was held today at the Tunceli 1st Heavy Penal Court.

Berk, a reporter for the Pir News Agency (PİRHA) which focuses on issues related to Turkey's Alevi minority, was brought to the courtroom from the prison where he was being held following his detention during a police raid on his home on Dec 19, 2025.

His lawyers, Kenan Çetin and Doğa İncesu, attended the hearing. Representatives from the Human Rights Association (İHD) Dersim Branch, as well as relatives and colleagues of Berk, also followed the proceedings.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports
BIA Media Monitoring Reports
13 December 2024

The prosecution repeated its previous opinion and requested that Berk be punished.

In his defense, Berk rejected the accusations and stated that his activities were within the scope of journalism. "Journalism is not a crime," he said.

Lawyers Kenan Çetin and Doğa İncesu argued that the prosecutor should prepare an indictment based on concrete evidence rather than assumptions. "The accusation against Cihan Berk does not constitute organization membership," the defense lawyers said, demanding Berk's release.

Following the defense statements, the court delegation recessed the hearing for deliberation. The court sentenced Berk to six years and three months in prison for being a member of he Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front (DHKP/C), a Marxist armed group, while ruling for his release under an international travel ban. (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists on trial journalists in prison
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