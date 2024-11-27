İstanbul Nov 25 demonstrations: 169 released, 3 refugees face deportation

All 169 individuals detained during a Nov 25 demonstration in İstanbul marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women have been released, according to legal representatives. Three foreign nationals were transferred to removal centers.

The Progressive Lawyers’ Association (ÇHD) reported that 162 detainees were released after giving their statements to the police early yesterday morning. Seven others, who were held on accusations of "resisting the police," were released under judicial control after testifying at the courthouse later in the evening.

Nearly 200 detained as women attempt anti-violence protest in İstanbul

However, three foreign nationals detained during the protest have been sent to deportation centers. The 25 November Women’s Platform expressed concern over their situation, stating, “Our three migrant friends remain at risk of deportation."

The protests began after police blocked demonstrators from gathering in Taksim. Hundreds of protesters then marched to Karaköy and assembled in front of the ferry pier, where a large number of arrests took place.

In photos: Women defy bans, police violence to mark Nov 25 in İstanbul

(VK)