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ECONOMY - LABOR
DP: Date Published: 15.07.2026 09:05 15 July 2026 09:05
 ~  MO: Modified On: 15.07.2026 09:05 15 July 2026 09:05
Read Read:  2 minute

İstanbul Aydın University dismisses 100 academics 'without justification'

The academics criticized the school management, claiming the university has long been run "like a family business."

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İstanbul Aydın University dismisses 100 academics 'without justification'
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İstanbul Aydın University has reportedly dismissed around 100 academics without providing any justification for their termination.

The dismissed academics released a statement noting a broader pattern of such dismissals at private universities, with similar practices recently occurring at Maltepe, Arel, Bilgi, Gelişim, and Atlas universities in İstanbul. None of those instances were on this scale though.

Academics at private universities faced with insecure work amid constant cost-cutting efforts
Academics at private universities faced with insecure work amid constant cost-cutting efforts
13 July 2026

The academics alleged that increased course loads, unpaid overtime, low food allowances, administrative appointments lacking merit, pressure, and workplace harassment have worsened their working conditions.

The academics criticized the management, claiming the university has long been run "like a family business."  They demanded that universities be run on labor, academic freedom, merit, and human dignity, rather than a corporate mindset. They called on the university management to end the layoffs and reinstate all dismissed scientific workers.

Working conditions at the university had previously drawn public scrutiny in March, when substantial salary deductions affected hundreds of academics. The issue was subsequently brought to the Turkish parliament in April.

Academics at private universities faced with insecure work amid constant cost-cutting efforts
Academics at private universities faced with insecure work amid constant cost-cutting efforts
13 July 2026

(EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
academics
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