Academics at private universities faced with insecure work amid constant cost-cutting efforts

A new wave of mass layoffs has begun at foundation universities in İstanbul following the end of the academic year.

At least 446 academics were dismissed between Jan 1, 2024, and Jul 8, 2026, according to a joint statement released yesterday by eight academic organizations, professional bodies, and unions. The organizations state that the actual number could be higher and that the layoffs have become "systemic, not isolated."

İstanbul Arel, Maltepe, Beykent, Atlas, İstanbul Aydın, İstanbul Yeni Yüzyıl, and İstanbul Gelişim Universities are among the schools where the layoffs occurred. While university administrations cite justifications such as "surplus staff position," economic contraction, department closures, and the expiration of contract periods for their decisions, academics say that staff sizes are being shrunk according to the income-expense calculations of the universities.

Speaking to bianet, Dr. Tuğçe Nur Biga, a faculty member at İstanbul Arel University and a board member of the Private Sector Teachers Union, and Dr. Gönül Karabolu, a research assistant at Beykent University, pointed out that the layoffs threaten not only the right of academics to work but also the scientific production capacity of universities.

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Workload

Biga said the employment of around 10 academics from Arel University, including herself, was terminated, stating that the layoff decisions were made in line with the cost and income-expense calculations of the universities.

Stating that foundation universities in particular try to maintain departments with the minimum possible number of academics, Biga reported that academics exceeding the minimum staff of three faculty members and two research assistants can be dismissed by being evaluated as a "surplus staff position."

Saying that every course should be given by academics who are experts in their fields, Biga stated that shrinking the staff lowers the academic quality of education:

"While compensation is received for courses over 10 hours at state universities, we cannot receive this fee. Our course loads can sometimes reach 15 to 18 hours a week."

Surpluss staff

The Arel University Board of Trustees included the phrase, "Your services are no longer needed due to a surplus staff position," in the notification sent to Biga.

Biga, on the other hand, directed the following questions, which she stated the university administration left unanswered, in the lawsuit petition prepared against the layoff decision:

"According to which objective criteria was the surplus staff position determined?

"According to which criteria was it decided which academic staff member would be dismissed?

"Why was the plaintiff evaluated as 'surplus' compared to other faculty members?

"With a board decision of which date and number was the surplus staff evaluation made?"

Students left their education unfinished

Karabolu, whose duty will end on Aug 31, said that the closure of the department, the suspension of student recruitment for the 2025-2026 academic year, and the completion of her doctoral education were shown as the justifications for the non-renewal of her contract.

Stating that the process is not limited only to the layoff decision, Karabolu explained that the long-standing uncertainty regarding the future of the department created an insecure environment for both academics and students.

Saying that students were left facing the anxiety of "What will we do?", Karabolu reported that some students had to leave their education due to this uncertainty.

Saying that the employment of more than 60 academics was terminated at Beykent University, Karabolu noted that there are rumors that the administration may resort to new layoffs based on grounds such as performance evaluations and department closures.

About the legal procees, Karabolu said, "There is no legal basis for the non-renewal of a contract after the doctorate is finished. We previously had colleagues who were dismissed under the same justification, filed a lawsuit, and returned to their duties. However, the academics who returned have also been dismissed again today. This situation shows that the administration continues the same practices despite court decisions."

Stating that social sciences are affected the most by layoffs and department closures, Karabolu emphasized that what is happening affects not only the working conditions of academics but also students and the scientific production capacity of universities:

"Social sciences are of indispensable importance in terms of making sense of the period we live in, questioning it critically, and discussing the possibilities of more qualified living conditions. For this reason, social sciences cannot be ignored in universities and evaluated as a secondary field within market criteria."

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'The quality of scientific production will also be affected'

Pointing out that the weakening of ethical, social, and critical perspectives offered by social sciences could also affect studies in positive sciences and the field of artificial intelligence, academics noted that this situation could yield long-term consequences on the quality of scientific production.

Academics said that they will continue to defend academic freedom and scientific production, and that they will not give up the legal and social struggle to return to their duties and continue their academic studies.

Messages of solidarity from academics and students

Reactions to the layoffs came from academics, students, unions, and publishing circles. The Arel University Women's Studies Club, the news platform Politik Baykuş founded by Mimar Sinan University students, Zemberek Postası, Unity for Democracy, Kadın İşçi, Academics for Peace, İletişim Publishing, the History Foundation, and Dipnot Publishing announced that they stand in solidarity with the dismissed academics through statements made from their social media accounts.

The Arel University Women's Studies Club requested the reinstatement of the club's advisor, Prof. Dr. Feryal Saygılıgil, and the other dismissed academics to their duties.

Dipnot Publishing also said in its statement, "We will continue to stand by scientific freedom, academic autonomy, and union rights, and to support the struggle for an academy where thought and knowledge are produced freely." (SS/NÖ/VK)