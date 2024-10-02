TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 2 October 2024 15:53
 ~ Modified On: 2 October 2024 15:56
2 min Read

Ill prisoner Abdulkadir Kuday dies in prison

Kuday, suffering from multiple health issues including ALS, was not released despite medical reports.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Ill prisoner Abdulkadir Kuday dies in prison
MA


Ill prisoner Abdulkadir Kuday lost his life this morning in the Metris Type-R Prison in İstanbul. Imprisoned in 2014 and later diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Kuday's health deteriorated severely over the years.

Despite his worsening condition, authorities denied multiple requests for Kuday’s release on medical grounds. The Human Rights Association (İHD) had long advocated for his release, citing his inability to perform basic functions without assistance.

A fellow inmate, Serdal Yıldırım, had said after his release on Aug 19 that Kuday’s last wish was to spend his last days with his family and children.

Kuday, who suffered from multiple health complications, including paralysis and ALS, had his medical release repeatedly denied by the Forensic Medicine Institute. Despite a recommendation from Tekirdağ State Hospital in 2021 that his prison sentence be deferred for six months, the appeals were rejected.

Earlier this year, Çam and Sakura Hospital confirmed that Kuday should not be kept in prison due to his critical health condition, but the decision was again overruled. A request for a presidential pardon under Turkey's regulations also yielded no result.

Kuday’s case highlights a broader issue regarding the treatment of ill prisoners in Turkey. While no recent data is available, the Human Rights Association (İHD) reported that as of April 2022, there were 1,517 ill prisoners, including 651 in severe condition. According to the Penal System in Civil Society Association (CİSST), around 100 prisoners die each year due to illness. These include political prisoners who have died in prison or shortly after their release. (VK)

Ill prisoner kept in solitary cell in Giresun
9 July 2024
Critically ill prisoner dies shortly after release
20 June 2024
82-year-old ill prisoner denied house arrest
29 April 2024
71-year-old ill prisoner put in confinement after angiography
12 January 2024
Ill prisoner İsmail Hakkı Tursun's release delayed for third time
20 December 2023
Ill prisoner whose release was obstructed for an extended period loses life battle
5 December 2023
