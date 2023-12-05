Ill prisoner whose release was obstructed for an extended period loses life battle

Human Rights Association (İHD) Ankara branch made a statement regarding the death of Cemal Tanhan, who was on the association's list of sick prisoners. Tanhan passed away in the intensive care unit of Eskişehir City Hospital on December 4, 2023.

İHD emphasized that the decision to postpone the execution given when he was on the brink of death would not change the fact that Cemal Tanhan lost his life in prison, constituting a violation of his right to life.

According to the April 2022 report on sick prisoners by the association, there are at least 1,517 sick inmates, with 651 of them being in critical condition. According to the data from the Ministry of Justice, General Directorate of Prisons and Detention Houses, as of November 1, 2023, there are 273,405 detainees and convicts in 405 prisons.

He had been in prison for 29 years

In today's press release, the experiences of Cemal Tanhan were described as follows:

"Born in 1955 and held in prison for 29 years, the processes Cemal Tanhan went through are indicative of how the right to life of sick prisoners is obstructed. There was less than a year left for his release, and he had informed our association about his health condition on various dates as his health deteriorated.

As the Human Rights Association, we have applied to relevant institutions four times in year 2023 alone, seeking his release and the removal of obstacles to access to health rights. However, our applications were in vain, and he was not released in a timely manner."

Blood tests conducted 4 months later

Towards the end of 2022, when his condition deteriorated, he applied to the institution, but blood tests were conducted four months later.

Abnormalities in many values were detected in his blood tests. Due to swelling that started from his legs during that period, he was referred to cardiology, and after being admitted on December 6, 2022, he was kept in intensive care for 2 days but then sent back to prison.

Committee report states he can stay in prison

As a result of procedures initiated by the prison administration, Bolu İzzet Baysal State Hospital issued a committee report dated December 20, 2022. This report was sent to Bolu Prison by the hospital.

The report stated that diagnoses of "Hypertension, Pericardial Effusion, Mitral Valve Insufficiency, Hearing Loss, Myopia, Astigmatism, Pseudophakia, Cataract" had been made. It indicated that the condition required outpatient treatment, emphasizing that it was an ailment requiring continued treatment but stating that he could carry on his life alone in the correctional facility.

However, at the time when this report was issued, Cemal Tanhan was able to sustain his life only with the support of his companions.

Transported to Forensic Medicine Institute by prison vehicle.

In early February 2023, he was urgently transferred to the hospital and readmitted to the intensive care unit, experiencing partial recovery. Despite this improvement, he still had to continue his life with the support of his roommates.

During this period, due to health issues, he was referred to the Istanbul Forensic Medicine Institute on February 27, 2023, through an application to the Prosecutor's Office. Even in this critical period of deteriorating health, he was taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute in a tormenting journey with handcuffed hands using a prison vehicle, and returned under the same distressing conditions.

The report prepared by the Forensic Medicine Institute (ATK) on April 5, 2023, despite stating numerous diagnoses and although he was able to sustain his life only with the support of others, was stating "can remain in prison," and his release was obstructed.

In the following period, Cemal Tanhan's condition worsened. He experienced extreme weight loss, swelling in the hands and feet, loss of time and space perception, difficulty in speech, a decrease in mobility, and eventually became bedridden, having to live in a dependent state.

He could not recognize family members

During a family visit, it was observed that he couldn't recognize his family members and was unable to speak. Friends in the same prison also conveyed that his condition had further deteriorated, emphasizing the urgent need for his release.

Due to a stroke and worsening conditions, he was urgently admitted to İzzet Baysal State Hospital on October 23, 2023. As treatment could not be provided there, he was referred to the General Surgery Department of Eskişehir City Hospital on October 27.

Demands for urgent release of sick prisoner reiterated

According to the statement, the Human Rights Association (İHD) made repeated urgent applications for his release. While in intensive care at the hospital in Eskişehir, his execution was postponed on November 6, but by then, his health had reached an irreversible stage, and on November 13, he was intubated.

The doctor stated that cancer had spread throughout his body, the immune system had collapsed, his constitution was extremely weak, and there was no chance of survival.

The statement mentioned, "Due to the lack of timely treatment and examinations, with a diagnosis of cancer not being made, reports from both İzzet Baysal State Hospital and the Forensic Medicine Institute stating 'can remain in prison' obstructed the release of Cemal Tanhan. Unfortunately, he lost his battle for life on December 4."

Human Rights Association reiterated its demands for the urgent release of sick prisoners, the protection of their right to life, ensuring access to health rights, and ending the discriminatory enforcement system.