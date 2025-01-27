82-year-old ill prisoner released under supervision

Hanife Arslan, an 82-year-old prisoner suffering from severe health issues, was released from Van T-Type Prison under supervision, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported.

Upon her release on Jan 25, Arslan briefly addressed a gathering outside the prison. Identifying herself as a "peace mother," referring to a women's group close to the Kurdish political movement, she expressed hope for an end to suffering among families with loved ones behind bars.

"Shall mothers not cry anymore," Arslan said. "Let the prison doors open, and let all our friends be released. They are all unjustly imprisoned. Those who were with me in custody were so young. The eldest was only 30 years old. I want all of them to be freed."

Arslan was arrested in 2021 after a six-year and three-month sentence for "membership in a terrorist organization" was upheld.

82-year-old ill prisoner denied house arrest

Her daughter, İran Çaba, told the agency, "Our mother was treated like a criminal for years, even though she was innocent," Çaba said. "She spent the time she should have had with her children and grandchildren in prison. Of course, this deeply saddens us, but despite everything, we continue to say 'peace'."

Conditions in prison

Arslan's deteriorating health has been consistently highlighted by the Human Rights Association (İHD) during its regular "F-Sit-ins" held to draw attention to ill prisoners.

The İHD reported that Arslan suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), stomach ulcers, diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. She also endures intense joint pain due to fluid depletion and has faced difficulty breathing due to lung damage caused by Covid-19.

Arslan required assistance "even for basic personal care," a member of the İHD's prisons comittee in İstanbul, said during the 642nd sit-in of the group.

Conditions of ill prisoners, especially among political prisoners, have long been a topic of contention in Turkey. According to the İHD's most recent figures from April 2022, there were over 1,500 ill prisoners across the country. (EC/VK)