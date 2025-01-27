TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 27 January 2025 10:17
 ~ Modified On: 27 January 2025 13:06
2 min Read

82-year-old ill prisoner released under supervision

Arslan was jailed in 2021 after her sentence for "membership in a terrorist organization" was upheld.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
82-year-old ill prisoner released under supervision
MA

Hanife Arslan, an 82-year-old prisoner suffering from severe health issues, was released from Van T-Type Prison under supervision, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported.

Upon her release on Jan 25, Arslan briefly addressed a gathering outside the prison. Identifying herself as a "peace mother," referring to a women's group close to the Kurdish political movement, she expressed hope for an end to suffering among families with loved ones behind bars.

"Shall mothers not cry anymore," Arslan said. "Let the prison doors open, and let all our friends be released. They are all unjustly imprisoned. Those who were with me in custody were so young. The eldest was only 30 years old. I want all of them to be freed."

Arslan was arrested in 2021 after a six-year and three-month sentence for "membership in a terrorist organization" was upheld.

82-year-old ill prisoner denied house arrest
82-year-old ill prisoner denied house arrest
29 April 2024

Her daughter, İran Çaba, told the agency, "Our mother was treated like a criminal for years, even though she was innocent," Çaba said. "She spent the time she should have had with her children and grandchildren in prison. Of course, this deeply saddens us, but despite everything, we continue to say 'peace'."

Conditions in prison

Arslan's deteriorating health has been consistently highlighted by the Human Rights Association (İHD) during its regular "F-Sit-ins" held to draw attention to ill prisoners.

The İHD reported that Arslan suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), stomach ulcers, diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. She also endures intense joint pain due to fluid depletion and has faced difficulty breathing due to lung damage caused by Covid-19.

Arslan required assistance "even for basic personal care," a member of the İHD's prisons comittee in İstanbul, said during the 642nd sit-in of the group.

Conditions of ill prisoners, especially among political prisoners, have long been a topic of contention in Turkey. According to the İHD's most recent figures from April 2022, there were over 1,500 ill prisoners across the country. (EC/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
prisoners ill prisoners
related news
Severely ill prisoner Fatma Tokmak held in solitary confinement
8 October 2024
/haber/severely-ill-prisoner-fatma-tokmak-held-in-solitary-confinement-300524
Ill prisoner Abdulkadir Kuday dies in prison
2 October 2024
/haber/ill-prisoner-abdulkadir-kuday-dies-in-prison-300328
Ill prisoner kept in solitary cell in Giresun
9 July 2024
/haber/ill-prisoner-kept-in-solitary-cell-in-giresun-297315
Critically ill prisoner dies shortly after release
20 June 2024
/haber/critically-ill-prisoner-dies-shortly-after-release-296646
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Severely ill prisoner Fatma Tokmak held in solitary confinement
8 October 2024
/haber/severely-ill-prisoner-fatma-tokmak-held-in-solitary-confinement-300524
Ill prisoner Abdulkadir Kuday dies in prison
2 October 2024
/haber/ill-prisoner-abdulkadir-kuday-dies-in-prison-300328
Ill prisoner kept in solitary cell in Giresun
9 July 2024
/haber/ill-prisoner-kept-in-solitary-cell-in-giresun-297315
Critically ill prisoner dies shortly after release
20 June 2024
/haber/critically-ill-prisoner-dies-shortly-after-release-296646
Back to Top