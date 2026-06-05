Hornet denies reports of investigation against it in Turkey

The queer social network and dating application Hornet denied allegations that İstanbul prosecutors launched an investigation against it on charges of "inciting the public to hatred and hostility or degrading a section of the public."

According to information provided to bianet by Hornet, the investigation is not directed at the platform itself, but at one of the users of the platform, despite contrary media reports.

"Unfortunately, it was presented in the media as if the application committed this crime.

"According to our investigations, it appears that only an inquiry has been initiated into the Hornet application. Lawyers are currently trying to access the relevant complaint file. However, this is a situation completely independent of Hornet.

"It appears that the statements made by a user during a live broadcast on the Hornet application were complained about. Our moderation team already reviews such broadcasts and removes them from the platform. According to the information we received, the user featured in this video, who directly committed the crime, was released after giving a statement.

"Unfortunately, it was presented in the media as if the application committed this crime, but the current situation is far from this. Just as investigations are opened against individuals for a video shared on TikTok, this is the situation occurring on Hornet. A Hornet user was summoned to give a statement, not Hornet."

Hornet launches visibility program for LGBTI+s in Turkey

About Hornet A social network and dating application developed for queer communities. The platform, which specifically targets gay men, has a user base of more than 100 million worldwide. While the application allows users to create profiles, communicate with people nearby, and message each other, it also functions as a social network with community posts and a content feed. The application is used not only for dating purposes, but also to build social connections within LGBTI+ communities, raise awareness of local events, and create a safe communication space.

(TY/VK)