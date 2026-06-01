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DP: Date Published: 01.06.2026 17:56 1 June 2026 17:56
 ~  MO: Modified On: 01.06.2026 18:32 1 June 2026 18:32
Read Read:  2 minute

Hornet launches visibility program for LGBTI+s in Turkey

The program aims to bring the stories, experiences, and creativity of queer people to a wider audience.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
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Hornet launches visibility program for LGBTI+s in Turkey

The queer social platform Hornet, which reaches more than 100 million users worldwide, is launching a community-focused visibility program for the LGBTI+ community in Turkey, following a similar program in Thailand.

Unlike a traditional modeling contest, the Hornet Turkey 2026 program is designed as a multi-stage visibility and participation project that aims to bring the stories, experiences, and creativity of queer people to a wider audience.

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As part of the program, selected participants will take part in professional photo shoots, content creation and various community events.

Participants chosen at the end of the program will have the opportunity to take part in Hornet’s international visibility efforts, contribute to various content and campaigns, and work on projects representing the diversity of the LGBTI+ community.

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Along with a cash prize, the total value of the support, which includes collaborations and productions within the scope of brand ambassadorship, is expected to be around 100,000 liras (~2,180 US dollars).

Victor Sevilla, an associate marketing director at the company, said they were excited to launch the program and emphasized the importance of creating safe spaces for queer commmunity.

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(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
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