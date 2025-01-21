Journalist among detained in raids targeting leftist groups

The police conducted raids in İstanbul early today on the homes of members of the Socialist Party of the Oppressed (ESP) and the Federation of Socialist Youth Associations (SGDF).

At least 12 individuals were detained during the operation, including key figures from the two organizations. Among those taken into custody were ESP Co-Chair Deniz Aktaş and SGDF Co-Chair Berfin Polat, along with union members and activists. Züleyha Müldür, a reporter for the Etkin News Agency (ETHA), was among those detained in the raids. Police also raided two other residences linked to ETHA journalists, breaking down doors during the operation.

The Law Office of the Oppressed (EHB) stated on social media that search warrants had been issued against their clients. The investigation file has reportedly been placed under a confidentiality order, and those detained are being subjected to a 24-hour restriction on meeting with their legal counsel.

In a separate raid, police entered the offices of the Foundation for Science, Education, Aesthetics, Culture, and Arts Research (BEKSAV) early in the morning when the building was unoccupied. The doors to the foundation and its recording studio, used by the music group Grup Vardiya, were broken during the operation. Police reportedly seized laptops, desktop computers, microphones, cables, guitars, and even a trash can belonging to the Kadıköy Municipality from the foundation’s premises. (EMK/VK)