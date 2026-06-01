Doruk Madencilik miners resume protest after not getting paid despite guarantees

Doruk Madencilik mine workers have restarted their protest after not receiving their promised payments despite a previous settlement.

The miners on Apr 29 ended a two-week protest, which included a march from Eskişehir to Ankara, after three ministries stepped in to guarantee that their severance pay and wage arrears would be paid. Labor and Social Security Ministry, the Interior Ministry, and the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry were involved in the process.

Workers attempted to travel to Ankara today but faced obstacles from authorities, according to a statement from theIndependent Mine Workers Union (Bağımsız Maden-İş).

The union said the buses they hired to travel to Ankara were canceled three times due to pressure and threats of fines from authorities.

Over 100 miners detained after march to Ankara over unpaid wages

When the workers attempted to travel with their their own vehicles instead, they faced police checkpoints in the Ayaş and Beypazarı districts on the outskirts of Ankara, the union said. Police stopped many vehicles to spot the workers.

"There is no turning back from this path without getting our rights," the union said. "Either declare us slaves or give us our rights."

'We won't return until we get paid'

In Beypazarı, Bağımsız Maden-İş Organizing Specialist Başaran Aksu said they won't return until the workers receive their payments:

"In the meeting held under the supervision of three ministries, where the boss and the holding CEO were also present, it was promised that all demands would be accepted and payments would be made.

"No one will return from this path before seeing the worker's right in the IBANs. If they do not have the power to deposit the money into the IBAN, they should not be saying 'ban'."

Police detain union leaders as miners' protest continue in Ankara

Union met with officials

Following the announcement of the plan to go to Ankara, the ministries requested a meeting before the workers set off, according to the union.

A delegation consisting of Doruk Madencilik workers and union executives is currently holding a meeting with the ministries.

While the workers maintain their decision to go to the Interior Ministry, their arrival time in Ankara will depend on the attitude of the police. The miners state that they will not end their protest until their severance pay and wage arrears are paid. (HA/VK)