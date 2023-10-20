TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 20 October 2023 13:32
 ~ Modified On: 20 October 2023 13:37
2 min Read

Dersim electricity workers occupy rooftop

The workers demand better working conditions and improved wages.

Vecih Cuzdan
Vecih Cuzdan

Vecih Cuzdan
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/20/dersim-electricity-workers-occupy-rooftop.jpeg

The labor strike initiated by the Aksa Fırat Electricity Services Inc. (FEDAŞ) workers, affiliated with the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey (DİSK) - Energy Workers Union, to demand increased wages and improved working conditions, has entered its 73rd day.

Today, in a bold display of their continued resistance, seven of the 120 FEDAŞ workers climbed to the roof of the Fırat Electricity Tunceli Provincial Directorate building, unfurling a banner that read, "Keep your promise, meet our demands," before the very eyes of the police, fire department, and ambulance teams that gathered at the scene. It's worth noting that the workers' families have also gathered outside the building in a show of solidarity.

"The company is responsible"

Chanting slogans such as "Don't sleep, Dersim, stand by your workers," and "Without work, there's no bread, and there's no peace," the workers proclaimed that they wouldn't come down from the rooftop until their demands were met.

A statement from DİSK/Energy Workers Union's social media account declared, "Those responsible for any harm that may befall our colleagues range from the FEDAŞ Tunceli Provincial Manager to the regional director in Elazığ, all the way up to the executives of Kazancı Holding Aksa Company who have been stalling their workers for weeks."

The workers on the roof received support from their colleagues who had gathered below. In an appeal to company officials, the workers asked, "What more must we do for you to hear and see us?"

"Take steps for a solution"

Speaking to bianet, DİSK/Energy Workers Union General Secretary Emin Atsız noted that they have maintained their resistance for 73 days, and yet, the company executives have failed to take any concrete steps. Atsız reminded that 32 of the 120 workers involved in the strike have been dismissed. He stated that they would continue their protests until all their demands are met, and the terminated workers are reinstated. Atsız underlined that they would remain vigilant in front of the building and urged the company officials to "take immediate steps for a resolution."

Vecih Cuzdan
Vecih Cuzdan
